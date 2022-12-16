Warning: This clip contains language some people may find offensive.

A pilot was forced to eject from a fighter jet during a failed vertical landing at a navy base in Fort Worth, Texas.

Footage shows the aircraft slowly returning to the ground, before skidding and bouncing along the runway and turning on its side.

The pilot is then seen ejecting and parachuting down as the jet comes to a halt.

He is reported to be “safe and under observation” after the incident at the airbase.

