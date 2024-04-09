Watch: Rare solar eclipse captured from SpaceX Starlink satellite in orbit

A SpaceX Starlink satellite captured footage of the solar eclipse from orbit.

The cosmic event took place over North America on Monday 8 April, treating millions of people to observe the rare, astronomical phenomenon.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon completely covers the sun and observers are within the darkest part of the moon’s shadow.

The phenomenon passed over the homes of an estimated 32 million Americans.

A video of the eclipse from space, shared on Starlink’s X account, has already been viewed more than 2.2 million times.