Floodwater surrounds Yorkshire houses as Storm Isha leaves at least two dead

Storm Jocelyn is set to hit the UK in the wake of Storm Isha, which left entire communities submerged in floodwater.

Drone footage over York shows the extent of the flooding on Tuesday, 23 January, as heavy rain caused river levels to rise.

The aerial view shows the overflowed River Ouse in Yorkshire, which was recorded at 3.74 metres this morning

Storm Jocelyn will bring 80mph winds, with many towns still reeling from Isha’s powerful winds, which reached over 100mph in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office say a yellow wind warning is in place across the county for Tuesday and until 3pm on Wednesday.