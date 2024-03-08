Menu Close

Broadband for pensioners

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Rachel Sadler Home Tech Expert
Updated March 08, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

Having a broadband connection has become a necessity. But with rising costs, pensioners may be feeling the pinch. Fortunately, there are a few options available that can reduce the cost of broadband for pensioners.

We’ve found ways for older people to save money on broadband, as well as some affordable deals to compare.

What are the best broadband deals for pensioners?

The best broadband deal for you depends on your specific needs. You’ll want to consider which broadband speed suits your internet activities. Since it’s unlikely that you’ll be working from home if you’re a pensioner, you have the luxury of choosing lower-speed broadband deals that cost less.

Here are some of the best deals for pensioners:

BT

BT Home Essentials is available for people receiving certain benefits, such as Pension Credit. This plan is for low-income households and offers fast broadband at an affordable price.

There are two deals available for pensioners:

  • BT Home Essentials Unlimited 36Mbps: £20 per month, 12-month contract and unlimited UK calls
  • BT Home Essentials Unlimited 67Mbps: £23 per month, 12-month contract and unlimited UK calls

You can cancel either plan at any time without early exit fees. If you’re looking for a call-only plan, there’s an optional home phone plan available.

NOW Broadband

NOW’s Basics deal costs just £20 and gives customers access to NOW’s Fab Fibre package (usually priced at £35.50 per month), which offers an average download speed of 36Mbps. The deal also comes with NOW Calls at no extra cost – meaning you only pay for the calls you make. To be eligible, you must be receiving at least one benefit, such as Pension Credit.

Sky

Sky Basics is essentially Sky’s Superfast 35 deal, but at the more affordable £20 per month. The contract runs for 18 months, but you’re free to leave at any time without paying exit fees. Sky Basics is available to those who are receiving Pension Credit or one of the other required benefits and offers an average download speed of 36Mbps. The plan also comes with Sky Pay As You Talk at no extra cost.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers three essential broadband deals:

  • Essential Broadband: £12.50 per month, 15Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract
  • Essential Broadband Plus: £20 per month, 54Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract
  • Essential Broadband Plus with Stream: £20 per month, 54Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract, stream box with £20 set-up fee

To qualify for any of Virgin Media’s low-income deals, you need to be receiving certain benefits – one of which may be Pension Credit.

Are there specific broadband deals for pensioners?

While there are no specific broadband deals for pensioners, there are low-cost options available.

Broadband social tariffs are available to eligible low-income households, including those who receive Pension Credit. Some providers offering social tariffs include Sky, Vodafone, Virgin Media and BT.

Each social tariff deal will usually specify the eligibility requirements. Typically, deals are available for households that receive certain benefits, such as Income support, Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

In addition to access to cheaper broadband deals, elderly customers may also be offered other benefits. Some providers, including Sky, BT and Virgin Media, offer these additional benefits for vulnerable customers:

  • Option for friends or family members to manage their accounts
  • Access to cheaper prices upon renewal
  • Priority repairs if there’s a fault on the network

How to choose a broadband deal for pensioners

Before comparing broadband deals, it makes sense to know what your broadband needs are. Here are some of the things that elderly people might want from their broadband plan:

Speed

If there’s only one or two of you living in your home, you most likely won’t need the fastest broadband speed available. Your speed requirement depends on your internet activities. For browsing, using apps and sending emails, you could choose an asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) package, which provides an average speed of 10 to 11Mbps.

If you’ll be using streaming platforms, such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer, a fibre-optic deal would be better suited. Fibre broadband offers average speeds of 30Mbps or more and is widely available across the UK.

Price

As a general rule of thumb, the slower your broadband speed, the less expensive your package will be. ADSL broadband deals will cost less than basic fibre-optic broadband, but the difference in cost is minimal. If you’re looking for a no-frills fibre-optic broadband, NOW, Plusnet, Shell Energy and Community Fibre all offer low-cost fibre deals.

See which broadband deals are available in your area by using our postcode checker.

Bundling

You could bundle services together through your broadband provider. If you watch a lot of live TV, a broadband and TV deal could save you money. Sky and BT offer comprehensive broadband and TV deals with Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and TNT Sports channels. Some TV deals also include a free Netflix plan and options to pause, rewind and record live TV.

You may also want to consider a broadband and phone deal, especially if you make and receive calls via your landline.

icons8-phone-96

Most providers offer broadband and phone deals. Here’s what to consider when choosing the right phone package for you: 

  • Pay-as-you-go rate: usually included as standard, this feature allows you to pay per minute for your calls
  • Evening and weekend UK calls: you have a set number of free minutes to use at certain times on weekdays and weekends
  • Unlimited UK calls: you can call any UK number for free, anytime – packages may come with a minutes allowance
  • International calls: you have a set number of minutes to call international numbers – usually an add-on service to the above

Broadband for pensioners FAQs

