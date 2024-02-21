While there’s less choice when it comes to no credit check broadband, you can still enjoy a range of deals. Here are the kinds of plans and packages you can expect with no credit check.

Fibre broadband deals

Unlike traditional ADSL connections, which use copper cables and your phone line, fibre and full fibre connections use fibre optic cables, which are more reliable and generally offer faster average download speeds. Both Plusnet and NOW Broadband offer fibre broadband. Plusnet has a wide range of packages with different download speeds, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on the best plans.

Broadband-only deals

If you’re looking for broadband-only deals, Plusnet and NOW Broadband have a range of these. In fact, broadband-only plans are the most common type available if you need no credit check broadband. They’re ideal if you’re just looking for a reliable connection with fast speeds, as you won’t be paying for add-ons or bundles that you won’t use.

Broadband and phone deals

When it comes to the addition of a landline service, Plusnet unfortunately doesn’t offer any broadband and phone deals because it’s phasing out its current phone lines and therefore not offering the service to new customers. However, NOW Broadband includes line rental with all three of its packages.

Broadband and TV deals

This is one area where you’ll find that needing no credit broadband can hold you back. Some top UK providers offer a range of broadband and TV deals, including the option to enjoy a new TV device with your package, but they all carry out credit checks.

However, all is not lost – just because a provider requires a credit check before you can take out a plan, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t sign up for one of its broadband packages. Speak to one of its employees because they might be willing to accept another form of proof that you can pay your bills, such as evidence of long-term employment, bank statements or a history of paid phone bills. The provider might also ask you to pay a deposit, which will be used to cover your bill if you ever miss a payment.