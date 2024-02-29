Broadband, TV and phone deals for 2024

Combining TV and phone services with your broadband contract can save you money, and most providers offer package deals these days.

Much like when you purchase them separately, you should consider what you need from each service. Your internet should offer an average broadband speed that’s suitable for your internet usage needs and be able to cope with the number of people who plan to use it. When it comes to TV services, consider whether you watch live TV and which channels you’ll need. Some deals come with a free subscription to Netflix or another streaming platform. For phone services, consider whether you make and receive calls from your landline or mobile and whether you make international calls.

Bundling the three services is often more convenient. You’ll sign one contract for broadband, phone and TV and receive one bill instead of three.

Providers also incentivise TV, broadband and phone deals. Signing a contract for all three services means more business, which is why providers may offer discounts, freebies and vouchers to sweeten the deal.