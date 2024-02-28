Best home security for apartments 2024

If you’re looking for a really in-depth, personalised package that you’re willing to pay a little more for, we definitely recommend ADT.
This system includes an ADT bell box and Smart Home Hub alarm panel as standard, and on top of this you can add a video doorbell, motion sensors, and a combination of indoor and outdoor cameras. The outdoor wifi camera has a built-in motion sensor, two-way audio, and the ability to store hours’ worth of footage and audio, while the indoor wifi camera saves videos to the Cloud, and includes features such as night vision and a flexible mount.
Additionally, the wireless video doorbell has a rechargeable battery pack and a chime you can customise, and alongside the other components in the package, it will connect to the Smart Home Hub that also includes features like a glass break detector and a built-in Bluetooth speaker. In the UK, ADT’s home security products don’t integrate with smart home systems, such as Amazon Alexa – ADT claims this is because the companies couldn’t promise that data inputted by customers would not be sold.
When it comes to professional monitoring packages, you’ve got plenty of choice, from plans focused on keyholder responses to alarms, to police response options, meaning the police will be called when an intrusion is confirmed. When the alarm senses potential danger, a message will be sent to ADT’s monitoring team, which is on-hand 24 hours a day.
ADT doesn’t put prices on its site, so you’ll need to get a quote directly from the company – the same goes for the cost of its monthly monitoring packages, but from our research we found that a rough average cost for a two-bed rented flat is around £30.95 per month.
If you rent, ADT’s security packages probably won’t be for you. They need to be professionally installed and the Smart Alarm System includes the ADT bell box, which will need to live on the outside of your property and connect to a power source with a wire. But if you own your property and need a security system that will cover all bases, but can also be tailored to your needs, the ADT Smart Alarm System is a wise investment.
