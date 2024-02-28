Best home security for apartments 2024

For a does-it-all system that’s also fairly easy to install, SimpliSafe’s The Starter package is a comprehensive option for people in flats or small homes, as it was designed with a smaller space in mind. The central hub of the system is the base station, which connects to and monitors all the other components – it will even use voice prompts to lead you through the installation process. With a SIM card built in, the station uses both cellular service and wifi, so that if one of them should go down, you won’t lose connection completely. It also has capacity to connect to up to 100 motion sensors, so the system can be expanded as required in future.

The rest of the system is equally as smart. The motion sensor has a 10.6m range, and can tell the difference between people and pets, meaning it won’t set off unnecessary alarms. You can also adjust the sensitivity level of the sensor. The wireless keypad even has an open window sensor, so you can be notified if you leave the house with a window left open.

You can purchase the system without needing to buy a professional monitoring plan, but there’s a choice of two monthly plans that will give you added peace of mind. The Pro Premium plan works out to 93p per day, and the Pro plan costs 53p per day. Both plans are on-demand with a cancel anytime policy– so you won’t be locked into an extensive contract you can’t get out of – and 24/7 alarm monitoring. The Pro Premium plan also offers unlimited camera recordings, 24/7 guard response and a police and fire department dispatch, should the devices detect something dangerous.

While it’s possible to customise your starter package and add more sensors, keypads and cameras, what is included as standard is a great option for people living in flats and apartments. The simple peel-and-stick installation ticks the boxes of being an easy DIY job ideal for renters while also providing impressive security and a good-looking design. The RRP is just over £300, which isn’t the cheapest, but Simplisafe often has deals that will allow you to save a good amount – there’s also a 60 day money-back guarantee if you’re not completely content with your purchase.

Read our full Simplisafe home security review.