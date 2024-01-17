SimpliSafe

At the heart of SimpliSafe’s system is its compact base station. The featured blue light indicates the unit is active, and it houses a 105dB siren, a back-up battery that reportedly lasts up to 24 hours, and a SIM card for cellular connectivity.

Motion detectors are designed to distinguish between intruders and pets. SimpliSafe has achieved this by recognising the distinct heat signature of humans, thereby ignoring the presence of cats and dogs under 23kg. The sensor can monitor up to 30 feet with a 90-degree field of vision.

The keypad, in black or white and powered by four AA batteries, features a 2.5-inch LCD screen and boasts large, round backlit rubber buttons. A built-in proximity sensor enhances its usability by lighting the keypad in dark conditions for nighttime use.

SimpliSafe systems offer the convenience of arming and disarming with just a button press through its key fob. This lets you easily set your alarm to ‘away’ mode when you leave home and press ‘off’ to disarm it upon your return. Additionally, the key fob includes a helpful panic button that, when pressed, sends an alert to the emergency monitoring centre.

SimpliSafe’s high-resolution cameras provide clear images for identifying details, such as faces or number plates.

Outdoor cameras deliver 1080p HD video, colour night vision, a 140-degree field of view, and digital zoom options. Several outdoor models feature motion-activated spotlights.

The indoor camera offers adjustable height and tilt features but does not support panning or zooming capabilities. Despite this, its 120-degree lens ensures a broad viewing range.

ADT

ADT’s control centre is a smart 7-inch tablet with a high-definition touchscreen. It features an 8MP camera, allows system arm/disarm, two-way audio, and can detect glass breakages in the event of an intruder. All tailored systems include this smart hub.

Depending on your requirements, you can incorporate a range of sensors and cameras in your system.

ADT’s indoor camera features 1080p colour HD video quality, a 113-degree field of view, and two-way communication. It’s equipped for clear infrared recording in low-light or dark conditions and will activate upon detecting movement to preserve battery life.

The outdoor camera lets you record and watch live 1080p high-definition footage and uses ADT’s advanced night vision technology to deliver clear, sharp images. It includes a high-endurance SD card, allowing continuous recordings.