Live company data breaches and stats for 2023

Like it or not, cybercrime is prolific. With an estimated 8,000 cyberattacks per year, staying secure online simply can’t be assumed or left as an afterthought. Being savvy with your internet security is as much about keeping your passwords complex and secure as it is about installing a reliable VPN and remaining vigilant with two-factor authentication (2FA).
More and more companies are falling victim to cyberattacks, phishing scandals and ransomware leading to data leaks, huge payouts and often lawsuits. It’s clear that cybercriminals are getting increasingly creative, that anyone can be targeted and that there is still a lot to learn around prevention and recovery.
There is a hacker attack every 39 seconds and 2023 has already seen a number of high-profile cybersecurity incidents, with some rumoured to be recurring attacks from previous years or even months before, and some big data leaks on smaller companies in the healthcare sector.
According to IBM Security’s Cost of a Data Breach Report for 2022, 83 per cent of organisations have had more than one breach and 42 million records were supposedly exposed due to data breaches between March 2021 and February 2022. Alarmingly, these records can include anything from first names and email address, to passport copies, sensitive healthcare information and financial details.
Generally speaking, data breaches are taking longer to identify and contain than in previous years — with ransomware-related breaches taking 49 days longer in 2021 than the average time in previous years, according to IBM. Although most people would assume that the risk of data leaks would be higher in companies that haven’t got a fully-fledged cybersecurity team in place (for example, a small hospital), cases such as the latest Twitter cyberbreach prove that companies with perceived high cybersecurity won’t always outsmart a hacker.
According to Mimecast’s State of Email Security Report for 2023, the threat of cyber incidents is now one of the most important global risks to businesses, following the Allianz Risk Barometer survey which highlights how the risks involved might outweigh climate change, staff shortages and even the likelihood of recession.
While not all cases of a data breach lead to fraud or identity theft, compromised data is still an expensive business for companies and the repercussions stretch further to impact consumer trust and brand reputation, not to mention the mental and financial health of anyone directly involved.
Our expert researchers have compiled the most notable data breaches of 2023 so far which have led to millions of records being leaked or exposed in one way or another. Records or data include basic personally identifiable information (PII) which can be used to identify someone – such as a name, date of birth, address, and phone number – and in some cases records may have included social security numbers, financial or sensitive health information. Each case varies.
Number of people affected to date in 2023: 339,137,463
2023’s biggest breach to date in 2023: Twitter, with allegedly 235 million emails leaked
UK’s biggest breach: 10 million JD customers exposed
US’s biggest breach: 37 million T-mobile customers affected
Number of potential records compromised in March: 27,235,000
Number of potential records compromised in February: 23,820,000
Number of potential records compromised in January: 288,082,463
Number of personal records compromised in the healthcare sector: 7,800,000
Number of personal records compromised in the finance sector: 365,000
Data leaks caused by threat actors: 275,630,000
Common patterns that will emerge as you review the latest company data breaches are that human (and company) error is often the culprit, all types of companies can be targeted, and the motivation behind cyberattacks are, more often than not, money-related.
Data is often stolen by hacking which is someone gaining unauthorised access, usually electronically, to a system. Phishing is a type of social engineering attack whereby seemingly innocuous emails will be sent to victims containing links that may install ransomware or allow a bad actor access to systems. Phishing can also be used to lure people into entering personal information, leading to data theft or fraud. It may be used for impersonation that eventually leads onto another cybercrime being actioned, such as asking someone to transfer a large sum of money into an offshore bank account.
Bad/threat actors refers to anyone who causes harm in the digital sphere; they are slightly different to hackers in that they may not necessarily have technical skills to hack a system but will exploit a vulnerable server, eventually leading to a data breach or another other type of cybercrime.
Other factors that commonly lead to a data breach include malware – damaging software that infects devices with viruses – ransomware and spyware. which can then corrupt files and compromise data.
Below, we have created a timeline of the data breaches so far in 2023.
Independent Living Systems
Company type: Large health and social support company based in US
Attack type: Hacking
Affected: 4.2 million
On 14 March 2023, Independent Living Systems, a Miami-based healthcare administration that serves 5 million Americans, issued letters to customers affected by a 2022 data breach in which sensitive patient information (potentially including names, contact information, driver’s licence, state identification, social security numbers, Medicare/Medicaid IDs, general health and health insurance information) was accessible and potentially viewed by unauthorised persons.
The notice states: “We are unaware of any identity theft or fraud resulting from this event,” ahead of detailing how its systems were hacked between 30 June and 5 July 2022 and how, on realising the breach, the company conducted a review. The results were released on 17 January 2023, at which point the company claims to have acted as quickly as possible to notify those affected. However, Independent Living Systems is now being sued for failure to adequately safeguard patient data and for the wait time ahead of notifying those 4.2 million (the majority of its customer database) that may be at risk.
Latitude Financial Services
Company type: Large financial services company based in Australia and New Zealand
Attack type: Threat actor
Affected: 14 million
Latitude Financial Services is a leading instalments and lending business. It has a current database of 2.8 million customer accounts and over 5,500 merchant partners across Australia and New Zealand. It went public about a data breach on 16 March, confirming that a threat actor stole an employee’s log-in details and was able to access two of its service providers. According to Latitude Financial’s review (which is still ongoing), approximately 7.9 million diver licence numbers were stolen and a further 6.1 million records (including PII) were stolen.
The case is ongoing, much to customers’ fury, and Latitude is encouraging its customers to remain vigilant.
PayPal
Company type: Global online payment platform based in US
Attack type: Cyberattack
Affected: 35,000 users
In 2023, Paypal confirmed that it suffered a security breach in December 2022, compromising personal and financial information of almost 35,000 users.
According to legalscopps.com, PayPal started an investigation as soon as it detected the attack, which took place between the 6 and 8 December, but it wasn’t complete until 20 December. The letter notifying those affected was distributed 23 January, disclosing that the hackers may have had access to social security numbers, bank account numbers and PayPal account balances, in addition to PII. Although PayPal noted that log-in details weren’t accessed via its own network, it didn’t elaborate on how these credentials were acquired.
Some users have now filed lawsuits against PayPal as they are dissatisfied with the apology and compensation of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Further advice from PayPal is to update passwords and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
AT&T
Company type: Large multinational telecommunications holding company based in US
Attack type: Data breach, vendor hack
Affected: 9 million
AT&T told BleepingComputer that 9 million wireless customers may have had their Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) accessed. This kind of data includes first names, wireless account numbers, wireless phone numbers, and email addresses, with some dated information on rate plan names and payment history. According to BleepingComputer, AT&T claimed this was due to device upgrade eligibility and that their systems were not compromised.
Heritage Provider Network, Regal Medical Group
Company type: Largest private healthcare network based in US
Attack type: Ransomware cyberattack
Affected: 3.3 million
A data breach notice was sent out on 1 February by Regal Medical Group disclosing that malware was detected on some of its servers as a result of a threat actor hacking its systems. Cybernews.com reported that the compromised data of those 3.3 million affected may have included basic PII as well as medical information, including radiology reports and prescriptions and health plan details.
Highmark Health
Company type: Large non-profit healthcare company based in US
Attack type: Phishing attack
Affected: 300,000
According to Beckershospitalreview.com, between 13 and 15 December an employee received a phishing link via email which allowed a hacker to access data of some 300,000 members. Customers were notified by letter on 13 February. On 6 Feb Highmark Health filed the notice and Databreaches, one of the first to report on the incident, says that two versions of the letter were sent out as some had social security numbers compromised and others protected health information, passport numbers and financial information. Highmark Health, who currently serve 5.6 million members, now has details online about how to spot a phishing email and avoid email fraud.
TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate
Company type: Large subscription-based background check services based in US
Attack type: Cyberattack
Affected: 20.22 million
According to BleepingComputer, on 21 January, hackers leaked a 2019 backup database containing the information of 20.22 million users of PeopleConnect-owned background check services TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate.
Subsequent announcements share that the exposed lists were created internally several years before and logged information of customer accounts created between 2011 and 2019. The lists contained PII as well as encrypted passwords and expired or inactive password reset tokens, but no payment details or user data was included.
JD Sports
Company type: Large fashion retailer based in UK
Attack type: Cyberattack
Affected: 10 million
Fashion retailer JD Sports notified the Information Commissioner’s Office about the incident which affected approximately 10 million online users, including customers purchasing items on Size?, Blacks and Millets at the end of 2022. According to a statement, the affected data was limited but included names, phone numbers, order details and the final four digits of payment cards (but not full payment details). JD is said to be investigating the incident with cybersecurity experts to avoid recurrences.
Diksha Indian Education app
Company type: Public education app launched in 2017 based in India
Attack type: Unsecured server
Affected: 1.6 million
Data stored in an obligatory public education app that was launched in 2017 was left unprotected for at least four years, meaning that even a simple Google search could have exposed the personal information of students and teachers. According to Wired, the files were available for download via Grayhat Warfare, a go-to searchable database on which hackers and security researchers can access unsecured servers.
The files contained full names, phone numbers and email addresses of some 1 million teachers. Another file that kept student information, although it partially concealed their email addresses and phone numbers, nearly 600,000 student names along with their schooling history, details of when they enrolled on the app and progress on the course was exposed.
T-Mobile
Company type: Large telecommunications company based in US
Attack type: Bad actor, hacker
Affected: 37 million
Hit once again following no less than eight disclosed hacks since 2018, T-Mobile said that it detected malicious activity on its servers on 5 January and shut it down within 24 hours. The company was said to be less forthcoming concerning information that the bad actor gained access to customer data from 37 million accounts, around 25 November 2022. The customer information included names, birth dates, and phone numbers.
According to wraltechwire, no passwords, PINs, bank account or credit card information were disclosed, nor were social security numbers or other government IDs.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
Company type: Agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security
Attack type: Hacker of unsecured server (accidental)
Affected: 1.5 million
A Swiss hacker who goes by the name maia arson crimew obtained an old copy of the US government’s Terrorist Screening Database and a “no fly” list that was available on an unsecured server.
The data belongs to commercial airline, CommuteAir who confirmed it contained 1.5 million entries, including names and birthdates of individuals (not all unique as the list contains multiple aliases) that the government has banned from air travel as well as information on 1,000 company employees according to the Daily Dot, who first reported on the case.
NortonLifeLock
Company type: Large multinational cybersecurity software and services provider with 80 million users across 150 countries based in US
Attack type: Credential stuffing attack
Affected: 925,000
Consumer safety provider NortonLifeLock, part of Gen Digital, was subject to a credential stuffing attack, compromising the data of 925,000 customers.
According to IT governance, customers’ full names, phone numbers and mailing addresses may have been leaked, and hackers may have also been able to access information stored in the Norton Password Manager feature to find passwords for other accounts, the latter being the most likely motivation for the attack. NortonLifeLock shared that the breach started 1 December 2022 and urges customers to use 2FA alongside other security measures.
Zurich Insurance (car insurance)
Company type: Leading insurer serving 200 countries, founded in Zurich
Attack type: Data breach
Affected: 757,463
This data leak stemmed from an external service provider compromised names, gender, date of birth, email addresses, policy number and more of 757,463 Zurich “Super Automobile Insurance” holders in Japan. According to the Switzerland Times, customers outside of Japan were not affected and credit card numbers or bank account information was not revealed.
Aflac Life Insurance (cancer insurance policyholders)
Company type: Fortune 500 company based in US
Attack type: Data breach
Affected: 1.3 million
Aflac confirmed on 9 January that it was notified about customer information being leaked onto a data breach forum by a hacker that had accessed a server 7 January, via an external contractor.
Aflac told Data Breach Today that the risk of misuse of information by third parties is low since it’s difficult to identify customers by the specific data leaked: last name, age, gender, insurance type number, coverage amount and premiums. 3.2 million records were accessed in total, 1.3 million of which were related to “New Cancer Insurance” and “Super Cancer Insurance” policyholders.
Company type: Large social media company based in US
Attack type: Data leak (threat actor)
Affected: 235 million
On 4 January, an estimated 235 million Twitter users and their associated email addresses were leaked to an online hacking forum, selling for around $2 according to BleepingComputer. This isn’t the first data breach for Twitter and BleepingComputer continued to report that it may be a cleaned-up version of the 400 million Twitter profiles which were circulated in November 2022, created by threat actors as far back as 2021. Twitter doesn’t believe there is evidence to show the data exploited a vulnerability in its systems and urges account holders to enable 2FA and hardware security apps to stay better protected.
If you were affected by a breach, the company will usually inform you by letter or email. However, it could depend on the nature of the cyberattack. Many US-based companies prefer to keep information regarding a breach quiet when they are first made aware, and will sometimes attempt to contain the situation in a way in which they may not be legally obliged to inform those involved or to officially report the incident at all. In some cases, months have gone by without the people concerned being notified, as with the Independent Living Systems breach when almost eight months had passed, increasing the chances of lawsuits.
If you’re in any doubt, you can simply check if your email address has been compromised, and where, on Have I Been Pwned. Also, if you have been officially notified, said company should also offer up information on how it’s rectifying the situation, how you can stay secure and how they will prevent problems in the future. It goes without saying that you should stay wary of phishing emails, and fact check the business or company’s data breach claim(s) by keeping an eye out for official communication on news outlets, or even for word on socials, like (albeit ironically) Twitter, Reddit and so on, to be a part of the immediate conversation.
Companies in the UK must notify the ICO within 24 hours of discovering the data breach to avoid penalty, the website offers further information on what to include in the alert and how to let customers know. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission has a step-by-step guide on best practice.
Prevention is the best protection when it comes to cybersecurity according to experts and, although 80 per cent of data breaches are caused by external actors as per Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report 2022, rigorous training of staff to help recognise phishing emails and malicious activity is a must. “Human error was a major contributing cause in 95 per cent of all breaches,” according to a historic IBM Cyber Security Intelligence Index Report. Further, the more recent 2022 report notes that: “Human errors, meaning breaches caused unintentionally through negligent actions of employees or contractors, were responsible for 21 per cent of breaches” in organisations.
With that in mind, SoSafe Cyber Trends Report 2023 shares that people can also be the biggest asset to a company when it comes to cybersecurity, so companies should invest in knowledge and training concerning cybercrime. The same report highlights how security teams should strive to keep up with the pace of cybercriminals, considering AI-powered tools and more that can fend off attacks.
Forging a sense of trust with employees is worthwhile, too, so that, should someone realise they opened a file or clicked a link they shouldn’t have, they will be comfortable reporting the incident rathe than ignoring it, which could lead to an aggravated outcome. Cybercrime causes lots of different stresses, notably financial and emotional stress, and if companies don’t offer enough support to employees in their cybersecurity departments by investing in their training, and that of the general staff, it can lead to burnout and increased resignation rates.
An easy way to start protecting your data is to set up a secure VPN across all of your devices (laptop, mobile, tablet, etc). Note that the most protected options will usually be monitisied, but for many it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind and better security.
Also, turning on 2FA where you can and updating passwords regularly with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers that don’t relate to your personal information. You should try not to replicate your password(s) across multiple log-ins. If you’ve run out of steam for new passwords, you can use online tools like Secure Password Generator to help.
PCWorld advised in the wake of the PayPal data leaks that by using a good password and 2FA some of the data would have been better protected and secured. This is likely to be the case for the Twitter breaches and the NortonLifeLock case. If you own a company, there are payable options with enhanced security settings for employees, like LastPass and Dashlane.