The best VPNs for a dedicated IP address

A dedicated IP address is most useful for those who need it to access remote company networks whilst protected by a VPN. It’s unsurprising, then, that some providers save that feature for their business plans, such as Proton VPN.
Unlike the shadier beginnings of some providers, Proton VPN was founded by a number of scientists who met at CERN, and initially created the encrypted email service ProtonMail, before developing their own VPN. The company has a positive reputation for cybersecurity, and benefits from being based in Switzerland, a nation with strong privacy laws. Features include an ad-blocker, DNS leak protection, and support for Tor over VPN.
To qualify for a Proton VPN dedicated server, you’ll need to opt for the VPN Business plan, which starts at €9.99 (about £8.55) per month, and has you paying an extra €39.99 (around £34.21) for a dedicated server with a unique IP address for your company and employees. There’s no cheaper option for individual users.
Incredibly, this feature is offered everywhere that ProtonVPN has shared server locations, meaning you have over 70 countries to choose from to place a dedicated server. That includes Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE (United Arab Emirates), Ukraine, UK, US, and Vietnam.
