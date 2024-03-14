The best VPNs for a dedicated IP address

While we’ve narrowed down the best VPNs with a dedicated IP address, there are still a number for you to pick from – and the right choice will depend on how you intend to use it, and what you intend to get out of it.

The first thing to check is the location in which you need a static IP address. Support for dedicated IP addresses is a lot more restricted than shared servers with dynamic IP addresses, and even major VPNs will usually only host dedicated IP addresses in a small number of territories (say, five to 10) despite having shared servers on a much larger scale. Be sure to check that the region in which you need a dedicated IP address is actually supported by your chosen VPN.

After that, you’ll want to consider the price – while the monthly fees are largely affordable, they do add up, and you’re often paying more for the dedicated IP per month than for the basic VPN plan. These expenses make the most financial sense when you commit to a long-term plan, say two-three years, with a long-term discount, but you should only pay what you’re comfortable with.

Speed is another important consideration, though the exact performance will also depend on your own levels of internet access, and what broadband provider you opted for. Do check out our guide to the fastest VPNs, or the extensive speed comparison tables in our best VPN page.

It’s worth noting that these VPN providers all offer no-cost return policies, in case you change your mind about a service in the first few weeks – this is usually a 30-day or 45-day window, though you’ll have to check the specific terms of your chosen VPN. But it means that you can easily try out a VPN, run your own speed tests, and see how smooth an experience you have before committing to a significant payment period. Most providers offer a month-by-month rolling contract too, even if you’re paying more per month that way.

Additionally, some VPN providers only offer a dedicated IP for their business VPN plans, which are designed to accommodate more users, and allow more granular control over network access and how the VPN integrates with a business’ existing IT infrastructure. If that’s not why you need a dedicated IP, then you can safely discard those options.