Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The best VPN for a dedicated IP address in 2024

Written by Henry St Leger Tech Writer
Updated March 14, 2024
Fact-checked by James Milin-Ashmore

Interested in finding out more about the best VPNs for a dedicated IP address? Here’s everything you need to know to get started. 

A dedicated IP VPN service can be just the thing to keep your internet connection secure, without bombarding you with CAPTCHAs or locking you out of crucial company networks.

Also known as a ‘static’ or ‘fixed’ IP, a dedicated IP address is essentially an online signature that’s unique to you – meaning you don’t have to share it with swathes of other users subscribed to the same VPN (Virtual Private Network). 

The best VPNs are designed to conceal your identity, encrypt your data, and keep you safe from bad actors on the internet, but a dedicated IP address ensures that certain services, like a secure company network or online banking platform, still recognise you as a trusted user, even when a VPN is active.

You’ll pay a little extra for the privilege, but a dedicated IP VPN can be a great choice for anyone in need of the extra security and privacy of a VPN, who also want the convenience of a fixed IP address. Here’s our guide to the best VPNs for a dedicated IP address, with answers to the questions you’re most likely to have.

Featured partners: This week’s best deals
Editor’s Choice
NordVPN 2
year
£2.79
/month
VIEW
At NordVPN
Best value
Surfshark 24
month
£1.79
/month
VIEW
At Surfshark
All-rounder
ExpressVPN 12 month
£6.77
/month
VIEW
At ExpressVPN
All-rounder
CyberGhost 2
year
£1.78
/month
VIEW
At CyberGhost

The best VPNs for a dedicated IP address

NordVPN

Pros

Dedicated IP available in 18+ countries No-logs policy for user data Extensive feature set

Cons

High monthly price outside of promotions

NordVPN has many things going for it, including its extensive array of 6,100+ server locations spread across 61 countries. It only offers dedicated IP addresses in 18 of those countries, mind, but it’s still good international coverage and it’s more comprehensive than the other options in this list.

With NordVPN, you’ll be able to get a dedicated IP in the US (Buffalo, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Miami), Canada (Toronto), the UK (London), Ireland (Dublin), and across much of Europe, including the Netherlands (Amsterdam), France (Paris, Marseille), Germany (Frankfurt), Italy (Milan), Sweden (Stockholm), Switzerland (Zurich), Spain (Madrid), Belgium (Brussels), Austria (Vienna), and Denmark (Copenhagen). You can also get a dedicated IP address in Singapore (Singapore), Japan (Tokyo), Australia (Sydney), and Hong Kong (Hong Kong).

NordVPN’s dedicated IP isn’t part of a specific payment plan; rather, you can add it at checkout as an optional extra, whatever VPN tier you choose. An annual subscription adds £4.69 ($5.89) to your monthly bill, though in promotional periods this can be as low as £3.39 ($3.69).

A dedicated IP address is just one of many additional security features on offer alongside a Double VPN feature that encrypts your data twice over, and the NordLocker service for encrypted cloud storage, so there’s lots for a VPN customer to consider.

Read our full NordVPN review here.

CyberGhost

cyberghost logo

Pros

Dedicated IP available in 12 countries Low-cost two-year plan Up to seven devices supported

Cons

Few additional features Concerns over parent company

CyberGhost usually features in our VPN guides, thanks to over 11,000+ RAM-only servers across 100 countries, putting even NordVPN to shame.

When it comes to dedicated IP addresses, however, that number is a little more moderate, with 12 countries supported (rather than NordVPN’s 18). That includes Australia (Sydney), Belgium (Brussels), Canada (Montreal, Toronto), Germany (Frankfurt), Spain (Madrid), France (Paris), the UK (London, Manchester), Japan (Tokyo), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Sweden (Stockholm), Singapore (Singapore), and the US (Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington).

In our review of the VPN provider, we cited its user-friendly interface, robust privacy policy, and its ability to access multiple streaming services. It’s also a very affordable option – if you opt for the long-haul 27-month subscription, which will cost you just £1.92 ($2.50) per month – partially thanks to a more bare-boned service, without obfuscation or other similar features that go the extra mile for your security.

We wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we didn’t mention the parent company’s somewhat unsavoury reputation. Kape Technologies, formerly known as Crossrider, was previously in the business of producing malware to collect user data and manipulate traffic to benefit third-party advertisers, even if those activities have since shuttered. It’s hard to avoid Kape these days, given it owns ExpressVPN, another major VPN provider, and Private Internet Access, which we’ll detail below; however, an audited no-logs policy for each of these services means your data isn’t directly at risk.

Read our full CyberGhost VPN review

Surfshark

surfshark logo white on blue

Pros

Dedicated IP available in 9 countries Affordable basic plan Unlimited devices supported

Cons

Limited locations for dedicated IP A few features missing on iOS

Surfshark merged with NordVPN owner Nord Security in 2022, though it functions as an entirely separate service, with its own branding, customers, and pricing plans. For example, you’ll find 3,000+ servers to pick from in 100+ countries, rather than the 61+ found with NordVPN.

It is similar in that Surfshark also offers a dedicated IP address to customers, albeit in only 9 countries: the United States (Los Angeles, Dallas, San Jose), the UK (London), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Germany (Frankfurt), France (Paris), Australia (Sydney), Japan (Tokyo), Italy (Milan), Canada (Toronto), South Africa (Johannesburg) and Hong Kong. 

A dedicated IP costs around £3 ($3.75) per month, though the base cost for a Surfshark plan is generally cheaper than the competition, at just £1.72 per month for a two-year subscription.

One big perk is that Surfshark doesn’t put a cap on how many devices you connect to the VPN, and by extension your dedicated IP address. So if you’re juggling a lot of home and work devices under one VPN umbrella, then Surfshark may be a good choice.

Read our full Surfshark review.

PureVPN

purevpnlogo

Pros

Option for dedicated IP or joint server Speedy WireGuard connections

Cons

Limited locations for a dedicated IP VPN A little expensive

PureVPN is another VPN worth considering, particularly because of the control it gives you over the number of people using one dedicated IP address. 

As a single user, you’re paying around £3.50 ($4.45) per month for a dedicated IP address, at the time of writing. This is surprisingly expensive and is likely the amount you’d pay after your initial contract has passed. Only nine countries have support for dedicated IP addresses, which includes the US, UK, New Zealand, Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malta, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

However, you can also opt for an entire dedicated server shared between multiple people, which costs around £9.70 ($12.29) per month and is distinct from the company’s business VPN offering. 

Shared between a number of other VPN users, able to run the VPN on multiple devices at the same time, a dedicated server might make more financial sense for some. It is also available in a larger 18 territories, adding France, Japan, Poland, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Mexico, India, Israel, Chile, and South Africa to the list – albeit without New Zealand, Hong Kong, or Malta. 

The provider offers streaming support, while features include a kill switch, split tunnelling, and an audited zero-log policy. Like dedicated IP addresses, port forwarding is another premium PureVPN add-on, but other providers (like Proton VPN) offer the latter for free with all subscriptions. 

Read our full PureVPN review.

Proton VPN

Pros

Dedicated IP available in 70+ countries Good reputation Great coverage of Europe

Cons

Dedicated IP and servers only for business users Premium pricing

A dedicated IP address is most useful for those who need it to access remote company networks whilst protected by a VPN. It’s unsurprising, then, that some providers save that feature for their business plans, such as Proton VPN.

Unlike the shadier beginnings of some providers, Proton VPN was founded by a number of scientists who met at CERN, and initially created the encrypted email service ProtonMail, before developing their own VPN. The company has a positive reputation for cybersecurity, and benefits from being based in Switzerland, a nation with strong privacy laws. Features include an ad-blocker, DNS leak protection, and support for Tor over VPN. 

To qualify for a Proton VPN dedicated server, you’ll need to opt for the VPN Business plan, which starts at €9.99 (about £8.55) per month, and has you paying an extra €39.99 (around £34.21) for a dedicated server with a unique IP address for your company and employees. There’s no cheaper option for individual users.

Incredibly, this feature is offered everywhere that ProtonVPN has shared server locations, meaning you have over 70 countries to choose from to place a dedicated server. That includes Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE (United Arab Emirates), Ukraine, UK, US, and Vietnam.

Read our full Proton VPN review.

Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access review featured thumbnail

Pros

Dedicated IP available Unlimited simultaneous devices Great interface

Cons

Only five countries supported Hidden fees

Private Internet Access is another big player owned by Kape Technologies. We gave the service four out of five stars in our extensive review, citing impressive speeds, high-level AES-256 encryption, and the unlimited number of devices you can connect to at the same time.

Private Internet Access has fewer worldwide servers than some of the competition – around 500 instead of several thousand – and this trickles down to a meagre five countries supported for dedicated IP addresses: the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany. So if you want to set up shop anywhere else with a dedicated IP, you should likely look elsewhere.

The service also isn’t up front with dedicated IP fees: you’ll have to purchase a subscription before opting for one, rather than doing so at checkout. However, it should cost you an additional £4 ($5) per month.

Read our full Private Internet Access review.

Ivacy VPN

Pros

Incredible value Connect 10 devices simultaneously Anonymous payment options available

Cons

Not independently audited macOS app lacks key features

Ivacy VPN is a truly cost-effective option, starting at just £0.80 ($1.17) per month for its basic VPN plan on a five-year contract, and costing just £1.50 ($1.99) extra per month for a dedicated IP. You’ll get a small number of countries supported for the dedicated IP service, covering the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Canada, the UK, and Australia. In total, Ivacy has 5,700 servers to pick from in 65+ countries. 

Ivacy VPN offers the usual ‘no-logs’ policy, ensuring customer data is never physically stored, though a lack of an independent audit at the time of writing may give some security-conscious users pause, and the company resisted our own attempts to gain more detail about its servers. 

The real draw here is the affordable pricing, which, combined with an intuitive user interface, ability to connect 10 devices simultaneously, market-standard encryption, and dedicated IP support, certainly makes it one to consider.

Read our full Ivacy VPN review.

How to pick the best VPN with a dedicated IP address

While we’ve narrowed down the best VPNs with a dedicated IP address, there are still a number for you to pick from – and the right choice will depend on how you intend to use it, and what you intend to get out of it.

The first thing to check is the location in which you need a static IP address. Support for dedicated IP addresses is a lot more restricted than shared servers with dynamic IP addresses, and even major VPNs will usually only host dedicated IP addresses in a small number of territories (say, five to 10) despite having shared servers on a much larger scale. Be sure to check that the region in which you need a dedicated IP address is actually supported by your chosen VPN.

After that, you’ll want to consider the price – while the monthly fees are largely affordable, they do add up, and you’re often paying more for the dedicated IP per month than for the basic VPN plan. These expenses make the most financial sense when you commit to a long-term plan, say two-three years, with a long-term discount, but you should only pay what you’re comfortable with.

Speed is another important consideration, though the exact performance will also depend on your own levels of internet access, and what broadband provider you opted for. Do check out our guide to the fastest VPNs, or the extensive speed comparison tables in our best VPN page.

It’s worth noting that these VPN providers all offer no-cost return policies, in case you change your mind about a service in the first few weeks – this is usually a 30-day or 45-day window, though you’ll have to check the specific terms of your chosen VPN. But it means that you can easily try out a VPN, run your own speed tests, and see how smooth an experience you have before committing to a significant payment period. Most providers offer a month-by-month rolling contract too, even if you’re paying more per month that way.

Additionally, some VPN providers only offer a dedicated IP for their business VPN plans, which are designed to accommodate more users, and allow more granular control over network access and how the VPN integrates with a business’ existing IT infrastructure. If that’s not why you need a dedicated IP, then you can safely discard those options.

Compare our top recommended providers
Best Overall
Get up to 67% off + Uber Eats voucher
CHECK PRICES
Best Value
Get 79% off + 2 months free
CHECK PRICES
Best All-rounder
3 months free on the 12 month plan
CHECK PRICES
Best for Gaming
Get 82% off + 2 months extra
CHECK PRICES

What’s the difference between a dynamic/shared IP vs. a static/dedicated IP?

The terminology can feel complicated at first glance, but it’s ultimately a simple distinction.

When accessing the internet, you need an IP address, where ‘IP’ stands for ‘Internet Protocol’. This address is your online gateway to the world wide web, and allows different services and websites to connect to your device – the IP address acts as a virtual location for sending and receiving information, like how couriers might carry goods to and from your home.

Every internet-connected device has its own IP address. But when you connect to a VPN, the VPN provider connects to the internet on your behalf, meaning you get a separate IP address, one not directly linked to your device. This helps to conceal your identity online, while using an encrypted protocol to keep your information safe.

However, there are different kinds of IP addresses. Most VPN users make do with a dynamic, shared IP address – it’s called ‘dynamic’ because you get a different IP address every time you connect to the internet, and ‘shared’ because you’ll use this IP address alongside other users, which makes it harder for any of you to be individually identifiable.

You can also opt for a static, dedicated IP – ‘static’ because you keep the same, single IP address every time you connect to the internet through your VPN provider, and ‘dedicated’ because it’s only allocated to you. Because you don’t share it, though, you’ll typically be paying a monthly premium for this special treatment by your VPN provider, like paying for a parking space only you can use.

The benefits and disadvantages of using a dedicated IP address

Advantage: Website whitelists

The main purpose of a dedicated IP address is that online services can whitelist your specific IP address and treat it as a trusted user. Shared, dynamic IP addresses can look a little suspicious, especially if you’ve shared that IP with a user with suspect online activity, and some websites or platforms may not allow you access, particularly banking services.

Advantage: Remote Company Access

Secure company networks need to be sure that only trusted employees are able to access its services. A VPN can make a lot of sense for remote workers, especially if they tend to travel to places with public Wi-Fi, or need to log into company databases from abroad; but a company network will usually block dynamic, shared IP addresses, and a dedicated IP is a neat way to ensure your company’s online gateway recognises you as a legitimate user, wherever you are.

Advantage: Avoid CAPTCHAs
CAPTCHA is an acronym for the long-winded ‘Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart’, and is the reason you’re often asked to choose images that have a certain object in them (cars, signs, roads, etc) before accessing a particular website. In an internet full of bots and automated hacking software, CAPTCHA is another security check to keep them at bay. However, if you’re using a VPN with a dynamic, shared IP address, you’re likely getting far more of these CAPTCHA requests, given that your IP address is regularly changing and also implicated in the online activity of other users; a dedicated IP address makes you look significantly less suspicious, allowing for a smoother browsing experience with fewer security checks.

Disadvantage: Cost
Depending on the VPN plan you’re on, a dedicated IP address could double the monthly outgoing cost, so you should be sure that you’re both set to benefit from a dedicated IP and comfortable spending more than you would otherwise.

Disadvantage: Identity Tracking

A dedicated IP can make you more identifiable to your company network, because you’re given a set IP address that stays the same over time, and is unique to you as a user, tied to your own email address. But this also makes you more identifiable to other interests, whether it be state surveillance or malicious hackers, who can pin your online activity to that single IP address more easily. So unless you need a dedicated IP address for work reasons, or really value a smoother online experience, you likely won’t want one.

How we research and rate the best dedicated IP VPNs

Our VPN for dedicated IP address review scores are determined using following categories:

  • Privacy and performance (30%)
  • Features and functionality (30%)
  • Reputation and credibility (25%)
  • Plans and pricing/value (10%)
  • Customer experience (5%)

We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:

  • Number and location of servers
  • Streaming service accessibility
  • Security features such as AES-256
  • Performance (upload, download, latency)
  • Value for money, guarantees, and customer service
  • Independent server-site security audits

All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured our content is as accurate and current as possible. Learn more about our methodology for reviewing VPNs here.

Frequently asked questions about dedicated IP VPNs

A dedicated IP address is a smart workaround if you’re struggling to access a company intranet remotely, or need it to log into a banking platform while using a secure VPN. But given the cost increase and reduced anonymity of a fixed IP address that’s unique to you, we wouldn’t recommend it to most users.

A dedicated IP address is usually priced as an optional add-on that increases your monthly bill. Exact prices vary between VPN providers, but it can cost anywhere from £1.99 to £7.99 per month on top of your base charge, with most providers sitting somewhere in the middle. NordVPN, for instance, charges £3.39 per month for a dedicated IP. Some, like Proton VPN, only provide a dedicated IP for business VPN users.

Free VPN services don’t typically offer dedicated IP addresses – you’ll have to pay for the privilege. Free VPNs in general are less secure than their paid counterparts, anyway, and you’ll want a paid service to be sure your activity and data are being concealed.

Hypothetically, yes. Given you have a dedicated server all to yourself, there’s less competition for bandwidth, meaning you’re less likely to be slowed down by other users. In practice, though, it shouldn’t make a noticeable difference for daily internet usage.

By default, a VPN provider will give you a dynamic IP address, which means you’re allocated a different IP address every time you log in to the VPN. This helps to scramble your online activity and ensure your movements aren’t easily trackable, but you’ll have to share this IP address with other users. For a static IP, you’ll need to intentionally upgrade your VPN’s standard plan.

The one downside of a dedicated IP is that it can make your online movements more trackable. Your information is still encrypted to the same standard – most VPN providers use AES-256 encryption, which is deemed safe enough to be deployed by the US federal government. But it is easier to trace online activity back to you, given you’re the only one using that specific IP address.

If you aren’t paying for a dedicated IP, you likely won’t have one, as VPN providers set you up with a shared, dynamic IP by default. But you can check your device to ensure it’s active.

If you’re on mobile, head to your wifi settings, and tap your current active network. On iOS, a heading called ‘Configure IP’ should read ‘Manual’ for a dedicated IP address, or ‘Automatic’ for a dynamic IP. On Windows, a heading called ‘IP settings’ will read ‘Static’ for a static/dedicated IP, and ‘DHCP’ for a dynamic one.

On MacOS, head to System Preferences > Network > Advanced > TCP/IP. Under ‘Configure IPv4′, it should say ‘Manually’ for a dedicated IP, and ‘DHCP’ otherwise. Similarly on Windows, type ‘Command Prompt’ into the Start button, then ‘ipconfig/all’ in the resulting text box: if your internet is ‘DHCP Enabled’, that means it’s a dynamic IP, rather than a dedicated IP.

The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:

  • The quality of the product based on the security it affords the user
  • User experience of the application(s)
  • Connection speeds, and overall performance in terms of reliability
  • Level and quality of customer service

Independent Advisor strongly recommends that you follow the local laws in your region whilst using a VPN. We do not condone the use of a VPN to bypass copyright restrictions, or to stream content without a valid subscription in your current region. Make sure to comply with any and all applicable laws and regulations whilst using a VPN with streaming services, and any other relevant platforms.

henry st leger

Henry St Leger

Consumer Tech and Software

Henry is a freelance technology journalist, and former news and features Editor at TechRadar, where he specialised in consumer technology, software, and home entertainment gadgets such as TVs, soundbars, and smart speakers.

He has been writing about technology and related topics for over six years. His work for the Independent Advisor focuses on cyber security and internet-connected software including VPNs.

Henry has written for a wide number of prominent websites including NBC News, Healthline, The Times, Edge, T3, iMore, and GamesRadar.

James Milin-Ashmore circle

James Milin-Ashmore

VPN writer

James Milin-Ashmore has covered cybersecurity and VPNs since the mid-2010s, writing for industry publications and services such as VPN Mentor, Liquid VPN, Comparitech, Bleeping Computer, ProPrivacy, AlwaysVPN, and more.

With a focus on ethics and digital privacy, his work has been featured in a range of publications, including the Activist Handbook and Reader’s Digest. In his spare time, he’s likely to be watching sports, or taking his dog for a walk around Hertfordshire.

More articles like this