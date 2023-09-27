- SOFTWARE
Ivacy VPN offers a balance of cost-effective plans and notable performance features. Our team of experts dedicated weeks of research to identifying Ivacy VPN’s capabilities, examining its encryption standards, global server distribution, and how it measures up against industry competitors in terms of security, speed, and access to geo-restricted content.
But is it one of the best VPNs (virtual private networks) on the market? This thorough review aims to provide a clear insight into Ivacy VPN’s offerings without the promotional veneer, aiding you in making an informed decision on whether it aligns with your online privacy and security needs. Through meticulous tests and objective comparisons, we present a balanced view of Ivacy VPN’s performance.
Rating: ★★★1/2
Ivacy VPN impresses with its cost-effectiveness, starting at £0.82 per month while also offering a free version, which makes it a budget-friendly choice among its competitors. It boasts an impressive network of over 5,700 servers worldwide that ensure reliable and speedy connections.
Particularly remarkable is the UK-to-UK connection, which retains a significant portion of the original speed, making it a commendable option for local users. In terms of security, Ivacy employs robust Advanced Encryption Standard with 256 bits (AES-256), aligning with the industry standard for data protection.
However, Ivacy VPN slightly trails behind competitors like ExpressVPN and NordVPN, which have undergone external security audits. The absence of an external audit in Ivacy’s case might raise eyebrows for those with stringent privacy concerns. Nevertheless, Ivacy’s no-log policy and features, such as a kill switch and split tunnelling, are notable assets in enhancing online privacy and security.
The abundance of protocol options further complements Ivacy’s security suite, providing a flexible yet secure VPN experience. Ivacy VPN strikes a balance between affordability, performance, and security, making it a viable option for many users.
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, extensive head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews, and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined by the following categories:
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories, including:
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured our content is as accurate and up to date as possible. Read our article on how we review VPNs to find out more.
Comparing VPN services is crucial for making an informed choice. Ivacy VPN stands out with its low monthly price of £0.82 and a free version available. It allows 10 simultaneous device connections, generally higher than its competitors, making it a versatile choice. However, unlike others, Ivacy lacks an external audit, which might be a concern for privacy-focused users.
|VPN provider
|Monthly price
|Free version?
|Number of servers
|Maximum number of devices
|Netflix
|BBC iPlayer
|Disney+
|Amazon
|HBO Max
|Audit?
|Ivacy
|From £0.82/m
|Yes
|5,700+
|10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|No
|ExpressVPN
|From £5.42/m
|No
|3,000+
|5
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|NordVPN
|From £2.49/m
|No
|5,400+
|6
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|Surfshark
|From £1.80/m
|No
|3,200+
|Unlimited
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|CyberGhost
|From £1.92/m
|No
|9,700+
|7
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 27/09/2023
Ivacy VPN provides three clear and straightforward pricing options to meet different subscribers’ needs. Whether you’re on the lookout for short-term coverage or a long-term investment, Ivacy has got you covered.
Ivacy offers a 7-day trial, allowing users to get a feel of its services without any financial commitments, but users are then automatically billed for the annual plan, unless it is cancelled. As an alternative, the free version of Ivacy VPN could be used to assess suitability and compatibility for users’ needs.
Furthermore, Ivacy offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, thus prioritising customer peace of mind and satisfaction. If any user finds themselves dissatisfied within the first month, a cancellation can be initiated by submitting a ticket in the support section.
The table below summarises the clear-cut pricing structure of Ivacy VPN:
|Subscription term
|Price
|7-day trial (then automatically billed for annual subscription)
|£0.81 ($0.99)
|1 month
|£8.19 ($9.95) /month
|12 months
|£3.28 ($3.99) /month (£39.30/$47.76 up front)
|5 years
|£0.82 ($1) /month (£49.38/$60 up front)
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 27/09/2023
The long-term five-year plan notably stands out for its exceptional value, coming down to merely £0.82 per month, a rate significantly lower than most competitors in the market. Users can also opt for security add-ons like a dedicated IP or port forwarding at an extra cost of £1.63 and £0.82, respectively.
Ivacy VPN acknowledges the diverse financial preferences of global users by offering an extensive array of payment methods. It has incorporated cryptocurrency payments alongside conventional methods, catering to privacy-concerned individuals and lowering the bar of entry with potentially lower transaction fees.
Methods of Payment for Ivacy:
Ivacy VPN has a server network of over 5,700 servers in more than 65 countries, ensuring reliable and fast connections for users globally. Its split tunnelling feature allows users to manage their internet traffic effectively between secure VPN channels and regular internet service provider (ISP) routes. Ivacy emphasises robust data protection with its use of the AES-256 encryption standard, commonly used by military and government entities. Along with diverse VPN protocols, like Wireguard and OpenVPN, Ivacy also offers a kill switch and a stringent no-log policy, enhancing user privacy and sensitive data security. These features make Ivacy VPN a solid choice for users looking to enhance online privacy and security without compromising on internet performance.
Ivacy VPN has established an extensive network of over 5,700 servers strategically dispersed across 65 countries in 81 locations. Note that their website claims “100+ locations”, a discrepancy casting a slight shadow on the accuracy of the information provided.
Nevertheless, the substantial server count and global distribution ensures reliable and speedy connections to users, irrespective of their location. Navigating through the detailed server list, they can select the option that best meets their specific needs for optimised connectivity and lower latency, which is particularly critical for those engaging in data-intensive activities like streaming or online gaming.
Another point worth mentioning is that the Ivacy website doesn’t explicitly state employing tamper-resistant RAM-only servers, used by best VPN services, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark. Furthermore, when asked directly by our experts about the type of servers employed, the customer service agents evade the question.
Despite this lack of transparency, the robust infrastructure is capable of handling a multitude of user connections simultaneously. This ensures that users can maintain swift and stable connections, bypassing geo-restrictions and offering users access to diverse global content, even during peak usage times.
Ivacy VPN’s operational hub is headquartered in Singapore, a partner of the Fourteen Eyes intelligence alliance, including Israel, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and British Overseas Territories. This alliance, rooted in global surveillance cooperation, inherently raises concerns regarding data privacy. Despite this allegiance, Ivacy VPN has established a no-log policy highlighted on its website, which protects the user against potential data sharing, ensuring that there is no user-identifiable data on record to be shared with intelligence entities or third parties.
Ivacy VPN states that no user logs related to browsing history, connection times, or IP addresses are stored, thereby ensuring the privacy of online activities.
In line with the industry standards, the data collected for account setup and communication purposes is:
The availability of a built-in network lock or kill switch is an important consideration when selecting a VPN service. This is a feature that enhances security by cutting off your internet access in case of an accidental interruption of your VPN connection. Thereby, your privacy and personal data are safeguarded against potential interception and breaches.
Ivacy offers a kill switch feature on Windows. To maximise your privacy and data protection, you have to enable it by toggling it on in the Settings.
Once activated, the kill switch will monitor the availability and quality of your VPN connection. It will prevent you from accessing the internet when there’s a sudden drop in your VPN connection, while switching networks, and during starting up and shutting down. Upon restoring the VPN connection, the kill switch restores your internet connection as well, protecting you from sensitive data exposure and leakages.
Split tunnelling emerges as an advanced functionality, allowing users to direct a portion of their internet traffic through the VPN while the rest is conveyed through the regular ISP connection. This mode of divided routing facilitates a balanced blend of secure browsing with regular internet traffic.
Split tunnelling is a desired VPN feature as it brings the following advantages:
Ivacy VPN features split tunnelling, although with certain limitations. The functionality is not available:
The fundamental benefit of split tunnelling is greater control over the portions of the traffic that remain encrypted and follow the regular internet pathways. However, to avoid unnecessary risk, users have to be careful when adjusting the traffic bypassing the VPN and regularly check their settings.
VPNs that don’t offer split tunnelling impose potential issues like VPN-induced bandwidth over-utilisation or unavailable simultaneous access to both local and overseas internet services.
Ivacy VPN deploys AES-256, a recognised standard in data security adopted by military and governmental bodies globally. It known for its sophisticated encryption process, a virtually unbreakable barrier against unauthorised access attempts with its vast number of potential key combinations (2^256).
The use of AES-256 encryption is indicative of Ivacy VPN’s commitment to safeguarding user data. This aligns it with reputable VPN services like NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN and all other providers that prioritise robust security measures. This encryption is activated as soon as a VPN connection is established, ensuring consistent data security across various devices, including desktops, smartphones, or tablets.
Furthermore, Ivacy VPN supports a range of VPN protocols, including Wireguard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), L2TP, and IKEV.
This wide range of options contributes to enhanced security and provides users with the flexibility to select their current protocol based on specific use cases and requirements. Each of these protocols supports the robust AES 256-bit encryption standard.
The combination of military-grade encryption with a diversified protocol support positions Ivacy VPN as a reliable choice for online privacy and security, offering a well-rounded, adaptable solution.
If you’re striving to improve online safety and privacy, utilising a VPN is an effective strategy. However, it’s usually associated with a potential cost of bandwidth, which could, in turn, affect data transfer speeds. A thorough assessment of speed tests is instrumental in evaluating the influence of a VPN on internet performance.
To assess the impact of Ivacy VPN, our reviewers embarked on a meticulous series of tests. Their purpose is to determine three main parameters:
As a tool for taking the measurements, our reviewers opted for Ookla Speedtest due to its reliability and ease of use. The first step of the tests involves establishing a baseline by taking the internet speed without connecting to a VPN server. This baseline serves as a benchmark for determining the changes in speed when Ivacy VPN is enabled.
Our baseline measurement provided us with the following reference values:
The meticulous testing carried out to gauge the impact of Ivacy VPN on internet speeds yielded intriguing insights. The speed variations were observed by connecting from the UK to different servers globally, and the results were compared against the baseline metrics obtained without activating the VPN.
The table below summarises the test results.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping) (ms)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|466.45
|247.47
|3
|UK to UK
|444.32
|220.93
|12
|95.25%
|89.27%
|UK to US
|139.54
|42.69
|159
|29.91%
|17.25%
|UK to Aus
|354.88
|50.03
|243
|76.08%
|20.21%
The data revealed a spectrum of outcomes based on the server locations. The maximum speed retention with a modest latency increase was observed when connecting locally (UK to UK).
Conversely, the lowest level of performance was measured on the UK-to-US connection. Here, the download and upload speeds plummeted dramatically, accompanied by a significant rise in latency, an expected trend due to the transatlantic data transit.
Surprisingly, connecting to an Ivacy VPN server in Australia showed a relatively slight decrease in the download speed, while the upload speed and the latency displayed the expected distance-related deterioration.
As already mentioned, the connection to an Ivacy VPN server within the UK demonstrated a remarkable retention of speed, with download and upload speeds reaching 95.25 per cent and 89.27 per cent of the no-VPN speeds, respectively. The latency experienced a minor uptick to 12 ms, which is thoroughly satisfactory, reflecting minimal interference with the data transmission time.
Connecting to a US server resulted in the most pronounced decline in internet speed. The upload speed decreased significantly to 17.25 per cent of the baseline speed, while the download speed settled at 29.91 per cent of the no-VPN value. The ping registered a noticeable rise to 159 ms, indicating an extended data transmission time compared to the 3 ms latency without VPN.
The connection extending to an Australian server also held its ground reasonably well despite the long geographical stretch. The download speed maintained a healthy 76.08 per cent of the baseline speed, although the upload speed tapered off to 20.21 per cent. The latency recorded was 243 ms, an expected increase given the vast distance between the locations, yet still within a tolerable range for many online activities.
The results point to the distance to the VPN server as a dominant factor influencing internet speeds. These test outcomes furnish prospective Ivacy VPN users with a practical depiction of what they might expect in terms of internet performance across different server locations.
The consistency in retaining a substantial percentage of the original speed, especially in the UK-to-UK connection, makes Ivacy VPN a viable choice for those keen on securing their online presence without sacrificing significantly on speed.
An essential aspect in evaluating the effectiveness of a VPN service is related to the potential danger of WebRTC leaks. WebRTC, standing for Web Real-Time Communication, encompasses a set of standardised protocols engineered to enable peer-to-peer interactions directly between web browsers, eliminating the need for any intermediary server. As a result, WebRTC boosts the speed and quality of real-time interactions online, such as video conferencing, live streaming, and peer-to-peer file sharing.
However, WebRTC-based communications require the devices to exchange public IP addresses, which can leave your authentic IP address exposed to websites or third-party entities. This can facilitate online tracking, notwithstanding the robust encryption ensured by your VPN. Consequently, your online privacy and security are undermined. A WebRTC leak can nullify the privacy advantages ostensibly provided by a VPN service.
To ascertain Ivacy’s capacity to eliminate the possibility of such exposures, our reviewers conducted rigorous WebRTC leak tests across multiple browsers using Windows OS. The results were affirmative, with Ivacy preventing any potential WebRTC leaks. This denotes that Ivacy effectively shields its users’ privacy, standing steadfast in its claim to ensure a secure and anonymous browsing experience.
Our research revealed no significant server breaches concerning Ivacy VPN over the past five years, indicating a satisfactory level of trustworthiness and security.
On its website, Ivacy claims to undergo regular audits to uphold and enhance its security framework. However, unlike many other VPN providers, it has not been subjected to independent audits by third-party security firms, which provide a strong validation of a VPN’s security claims.
While Ivacy’s clean record and self-auditing are promising, the absence of third-party audits might leave some users seeking a more transparent validation of Ivacy VPN’s security protocols.
Ivacy is compatible with different applications and operating systems running on computers and other devices:
Right from the main window, a prominent connect/disconnect button invites you to initiate or stop your VPN connection with a single click. This immediate ease of use is complemented by an auto-connect feature, instantly connecting you to the nearest server for optimal performance.
Besides, a well-organised list allows for selecting specific countries or cities. The VPN app also includes a Favourites system, a convenient way to group and access your most frequented servers.
An intuitive left-hand toolbar unfolds a variety of features. The secure download option stands first in line, vigilant against any potential malware or virus threats during file downloads.
A dedicated streaming section displays a portal to unlock multiple platforms like Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and Netflix.
The unblocking feature offers a list of locations that can help gain access to geo-blocked sites. This option may seem redundant as the existing regular and streaming sections address geo-blocking issues. However, it adds an additional path for those who look for ways to bypass geo-restrictions.
The settings within the app further facilitate user control. You can choose a start-up mode. You can also toggle between protocols such as OpenVPN (UDP or TCP), L2TP, IKEv2, and WireGuard. The VPN offers split tunnelling, a kill switch for privacy, and a multiport setting to bypass blocks.
When you transition from desktop to mobile, Ivacy VPN ensures you retain control over your online privacy and access. The Android application stands out with a wide range of features that are usually found in desktop clients.
You can choose from connection modes like streaming, downloading, and unblocking.
Also, the app presents a curated list of connections by country or city.
Additionally, split tunnelling is at your disposal, along with the flexibility to choose between WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 protocols.
A drawback is that the Android app lacks a kill switch, a small hiccup in an otherwise robust set of offerings.
Ivacy’s iOS app mirrors its Android counterpart in visual appeal and core functionalities.
The app presents a curated list of connections by country or city, and you have the same secure download, streaming, and unblocking connection modes at your fingertips.
However, it’s important to note that, unlike the Android counterpart, the iOS app misses out on the split tunnelling feature.
Having the capability to configure Ivacy VPN directly on your router is an advantageous feature. By doing so, the VPN protection extends to all devices connected to the network, simplifying the task of securing each device individually. However, it’s important to note that not every router is compatible with VPN integration. Hence, if your current router doesn’t support VPN configurations, acquiring a VPN-compatible router might be necessary.
Ivacy VPN showcases commendable compatibility with a range of routers, including:
Setting up Ivacy on your router involves a set of steps which primarily require a router that supports VPN configurations. Once you have a compatible router, you can follow the specific setup guides provided on the Ivacy support page. For instance, if you have a DD-WRT Router, a dedicated guide explains how to configure the Ivacy applet on DD-WRT router. All guides offer a step-by-step walkthrough to ensure a successful setup, thereby extending Ivacy’s VPN protection across your entire network. Through a router setup with Ivacy, you assure optimal protection for all your connected devices with the convenience of a one-time setup.
Ivacy VPN makes it easy to get help when you need it. You can reach out to their team anytime with a 24/7 live chat service known for quick and clear responses.
Besides live chat, Ivacy offers a way to raise tickets through their website, or you can send an email directly to support@ivacy.com if you run into any issues.
Ivacy’s support page also has a bunch of helpful resources to guide you:
These resources are designed to help answer any questions you might have, making it easier for you to use Ivacy VPN.
Trustpilot: 4.7 (2,944 reviews)
Apple App Store: 4 (231 reviews)
Google Play: 4.2 (7,330 reviews)
Ivacy VPN has its share of both pleased and dissatisfied customers. Diving into the reviews, we find that many satisfied customers often applaud the swift and helpful support. They also appreciate the ease of setup and the extensive country selection Ivacy offers.
On the flip side, some customers feel misled, particularly regarding Ivacy’s five-year plan, marketed as a “lifetime” plan. In the technology industry, the term “lifetime” is frequently used as a substitute for a long-term plan, five years in this case. However, some customers could not understand this subtle difference, resulting in frustration.
Additionally, there’s a chunk of dissatisfaction stemming from a recent update, with some users finding the service less reliable post-update.
“Long time Ivacy VPN user and it has been my one and only VPN I’ve used while travelling. Highly recommended and reliable.”
“Excellent service, very easy to set up and use. Having its own start page is a pleasant surprise and again uncomplicated and easy to use.”
“At Ivacy, lifetime plans are just five years. All their lifetime plans will be cancelled after five years have passed, so watch it because Ivacy has fake advertising on all their lifetime plans advertised online or sold through third party. Beware!”
“I use Ivacy a lot. It has a great selection of countries. Some of the lower ratings for legitimate albethey minor issues are exceedingly harsh. On occasion I have had to re-login if I change my idevice for access. Occasionally when one offered IP address is problematic, you can get another nearby country automatically. depending on my specific needs at the time, I can easily check this with another app called IP locator. What’s the big deal? Ivacy is great. The countries I need are in their repertoire and not available in other VPNs.”
“It doesn’t work after update (and sometimes before update)”
Ivacy VPN emerges as a budget-friendly choice in the crowded VPN market, with its starting price of £0.82 per month positioning it as an appealing option for budget-conscious users. Boasting a substantial network of over 5,700 servers, Ivacy facilitates reliable global connectivity, ensuring users can effortlessly bypass geo-restrictions to access popular streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer – useful when you’re on holiday and want to access UK-only content.
Although the no logs policy and AES-256 is reassuring, the lack of an independent audit could evoke concerns for the more security-savvy individuals. Performance-wise, Ivacy doesn’t disappoint, offering consistent speeds that contribute to a smooth browsing and streaming experience.
The user interface is intuitive, making setup and daily use hassle-free, even for VPN newcomers. It’s notable that Ivacy allows up to 10 simultaneous device connections, showcasing its flexibility. The availability of a free version is another appealing offering of Ivacy.
Overall, Ivacy VPN strikes a commendable balance between price, performance, and security, making it a deserving contender for anyone looking to enhance their online privacy and freedom.
Overall score: ★★★1/2
|Reputation
|★★★½
|Privacy
|★★★½
|Performance and features
|★★★★
|Plans and pricing value
|★★★★
|Customer experience
|★★★★
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.