Trustpilot: 4.7 (2,944 reviews)

Apple App Store: 4 (231 reviews)

Google Play: 4.2 (7,330 reviews)

Ivacy VPN has its share of both pleased and dissatisfied customers. Diving into the reviews, we find that many satisfied customers often applaud the swift and helpful support. They also appreciate the ease of setup and the extensive country selection Ivacy offers.

On the flip side, some customers feel misled, particularly regarding Ivacy’s five-year plan, marketed as a “lifetime” plan. In the technology industry, the term “lifetime” is frequently used as a substitute for a long-term plan, five years in this case. However, some customers could not understand this subtle difference, resulting in frustration.

Additionally, there’s a chunk of dissatisfaction stemming from a recent update, with some users finding the service less reliable post-update.

“Long time Ivacy VPN user and it has been my one and only VPN I’ve used while travelling. Highly recommended and reliable.”

Jyrice, via Trustpilot

“Excellent service, very easy to set up and use. Having its own start page is a pleasant surprise and again uncomplicated and easy to use.”

Terence Murch, via Trustpilot

“At Ivacy, lifetime plans are just five years. All their lifetime plans will be cancelled after five years have passed, so watch it because Ivacy has fake advertising on all their lifetime plans advertised online or sold through third party. Beware!”

… via Trustpilot

“I use Ivacy a lot. It has a great selection of countries. Some of the lower ratings for legitimate albethey minor issues are exceedingly harsh. On occasion I have had to re-login if I change my idevice for access. Occasionally when one offered IP address is problematic, you can get another nearby country automatically. depending on my specific needs at the time, I can easily check this with another app called IP locator. What’s the big deal? Ivacy is great. The countries I need are in their repertoire and not available in other VPNs.”

Pawch1, via Apple App Store

“It doesn’t work after update (and sometimes before update)”