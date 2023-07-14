Using a virtual private network (VPN) service has become increasingly important as we spend more time online. Each time we visit a website or click a link, there’s a high chance that we’re sharing personal data with third-party companies and potentially cybercriminals.

However, there’s a simple solution that keeps all our online activity hidden from prying eyes. A reliable VPN service that will encrypt your data whenever you’re online will lessen worries about any of your personal information leaking over the internet.

In this article, we’ll compare two VPN service providers head-to-head, give you a complete breakdown of their features and how they performed in our user testing, so you have all the information you need to make an informed decision.

NordVPN is the brainchild of Nordsec, a company that develops cybersecurity software. NordVPN was launched in 2012, with its first app available for Android in May 2016, followed by an iOS app in June 2016 and its Chrome browser extension in 2017.

The other VPN service provider we’re focusing on is IPVanish, founded by Mudhook Media in 2012; it’s an independent subsidiary of Highwinds in Florida. IPVanish is currently owned by J2 Global – also known as Ziff Davis.

To determine which VPN service is best, we’ll compare their features, subscription plans, apps and functionality. Conducting speed tests is vital for comparing the performance of both VPNs to give us information about connection speeds, server locations, user interface, access to restricted content and other useful features that can help us see the big picture and find a clear winner.



Most VPN providers offer similar services and choosing one will ultimately depend on your preferences and needs.