UK phishing statistics

Phishing is a form of fraud or cyberattack in which a fraudster attempts to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information, including usernames, passwords, credit card details, or other personal and financial data. The cybercriminal can then use this information to make unauthorised purchases on the person’s card, or assume control over their online accounts.

Much as a fisher attracts a fish with bait, a phisher also lures its victims in – typically by posing as a trustworthy entity (a process called ‘spoofing’), or through the insidious strategy of ‘social engineering’.

Let us explain.

The mechanics of phishing

Phishing works by exploiting human psychology – and our innate capacity for trust – to trick people into revealing sensitive information, or taking actions that benefit the phisher.

This is called social engineering. It’s a form of manipulation that – unlike traditional cyberattacks, which target websites – targets people. Social engineers deploy techniques of psychological persuasion (like enticing the target with an inviting deal or discount, or threatening repercussions if swift action isn’t taken) to trick their targets into giving up important details around their bank account and identity.

To achieve this, scammers use a variety of platforms – including SMS, email, and phone – with contact details bought on the Dark Web, or pilfered from various online sources (such as social media profiles, company bios, or leaked data).

The phisher then reaches out to the target with a call or a message to their email or phone. The message is often crafted to appear as though from a legitimate company and often will use the branding, logos, and language of the trusted organisation it’s attempting to impersonate (typically a bank, government agency, or other well-known business).

Phishing communications usually leverage human emotions – fear, greed, urgency, or simple curiosity – to solicit a quick response from the victim. One common phishing tactic, for example, is for a scammer to claim that a victim’s bank account has been compromised – and the only way to save the money is by transferring it to a new, ‘safe’ account that the fraudster has access to.

This is what’s known as a phishing ‘call-to-action’ (CTA). In the case of email or SMS phishing, it usually comes in the form of a link that the target must click to take a specific action. This might be to safeguard an account that’s been ‘closed’ or ‘hacked’, to renew a service that has recently ‘expired’, or to claim delivery of a package that has been ‘suspended’.

Here’s an example our researcher recently received.

At first glance, this phishing email might look legitimate. But look closer, and inconsistencies appear: the 60 days the copy invites us to claim free, versus the button which offers 90 days, for instance. Plus, the email is asking us to enter our credit card details to ‘validate’ our Spotify ID. Oh – and our researcher’s Spotify membership is still very much active.

As the Spotify-impersonating phishing email above demonstrates, the attacker will include links that appear to link to legitimate websites – but in fact direct the victim to a fake website that mimics the real thing. When there, they’ll be encouraged to enter their personal and credit card details to ‘authenticate’ their identity, and avoid the unwanted action the phishing email is threatening them with. When the victim does that, it’s simply a matter of the phisher collecting the data – then using it to defraud the customer of their money or infiltrate their accounts.

Not all phishing attacks work this way, however. Some trick the target into downloading malware onto their device, which then does the phisher’s work for them.

Many phishers will also have an exit strategy to conceal the fraud, and buy them more time to take advantage of the stolen details before the victim realises and cancels their card. To achieve this, the attacker may redirect the victim to the legitimate website after they’ve stolen their details – leaving them unaware that their security has been breached.