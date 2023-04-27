- SOFTWARE
- INSURANCE
- MONEY
- HOME SERVICES
- HEALTH
If you’re ready to dip your toes into home security, Yale smart alarms could be a good way to go. Our research has found the company offers fair prices, simple installation and seamless self-monitoring.
On reviewing Yale’s smart home security packages, it’s clear that – generally speaking – the company has built up a good reputation; and for the occasional negative review on niggles in product design or technical issues, it makes up for in good customer service and the fact there are no monthly fees. This does then lean into the first question you need to ask yourself: do you want to self-monitor your home?
Rating: ★★★★
When it comes to DIY smart home security systems, Yale appears to be a fairly exemplary provider. And although some costs can creep in – say if you add on professional installation and a couple of additional cameras – the fact there are no monthly fees for a fully comprehensive smart home security system makes it work.
You can get set up for less than £200 with a four-piece package, and installing basic products such as motion sensors, indoor cameras and the keypad (which come with all the fittings you need) is easily done, according to customer reviews. For self-monitoring, the Yale Home app is compatible with smart home speakers Google Home and Amazon Alexa to control your system with your voice. Geofencing features remind you to turn the system on should you forget in the morning rush, and you’ll receive live notifications when any sensors are disrupted or if someone approaches your house, alerting an outdoor camera, for example. With mostly positive reviews on Trustpilot and Amazon, a good customer service experience on our researchers’ part, and indications that it delivers where expected, Yale ranks well compared with other notable brands in this space and appears to be a modern home security system worth trying.
Our Independent Advisor experts have researched and tested each home security system in order to provide fair, impartial and accurate recommendations. We compare products, features, quality and cost alongside what others in the industry say and how customers have also reviewed their experiences.
Our reviews are determined by the following categories:
We examine 18 elements within these categories including:
All of our home security articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, to give consumers the knowledge they need to make an informed, up-to-date and confident decision.
As with most smart home security systems out there, Yale is powered through the Smart Hub, which is a standing unit that plugs into the mains and an ethernet cable for the internet connection. From there, you can install all of your alarm accessories, such as motion sensors or contact sensors for windows and doors, and connect everything via the Yale Home app.
Yale’s is a completely self-monitored home security system. You’ll receive real-time notifications when motion is detected on any of the sensors, as well as tamper alerts for any outdoor sirens you have and you’ll be able to live stream footage from any indoor or outdoor cameras you have installed too. You can arm and disarm your system via the app – with a handy geolocation feature to remind you when to set it – meaning if a sensor is triggered but you have cameras installed and see it’s a false alarm, you can turn it off. If you don’t have cameras installed, the alarm will act as a deterrent and alert any neighbours too, while you can decide whether to go back to your property or call the police.
For the quality of products, including connectivity and ease of setup, our researchers found Yale fares pretty well against some top names in the world of home security.
Its systems are simple to set up and seemingly long lasting (a sales advisor tells us some kits are still going strong after five years of work) with some general care such as replacing the batteries every 12 to 18 months (even if the app hasn’t notified you to). Cost-wise, it’s reasonable compared to the likes of Ring and Hey! for a basic starter pack and does everything you would expect and need it to do, such as send real-time notifications, let you arm and disarm your system remotely, live stream footage via the app and so on. The only standout features Yale doesn’t have are a panic button, cellular backup, and a storage option (you need to buy an SD card separately), but you’re not paying for a monthly subscription, so it’s a small addition for the benefit of avoiding contracts and additional fees like you would have with a SimpliSafe or Ring system in place.
|Key feature
|Yale
|SimpliSafe
|Ring
|Hey!
|Minimum equipment cost (without installation)
|£190
|£284.96
|£219.99
|£149.99
|Starting monthly fee
|N/A
|From £15.99
|£3.49 /month (optional)
|N/A
|Power outage backup
|8-hour backup battery Home Hub
|24-hour backup battery
|24 hour battery backup
|No, but long battery charge specified on some items
|Mobile phone backup
|No
|4G data backup
|Yes, with subscription
|No
|Live streaming
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Push alerts
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Remotely arm/disarm system
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Yale home security packages are reasonably priced and there are options to suit many budgets, with starter packs coming in as low as £142.50 (down from the original £190) when on sale and the most advanced kit at £412.50 (down from the usual £550.00 – which isn’t so bad for a 14-piece set-up). Every pack comes with the standard two-year warranty, but you can add the extended warranty (three years; terms and conditions apply) for alarms or CCTV to each package for an additional £29.99. Similarly, if you want a professional to install your system, this can be added on for £280.00 for a full Yale smart alarm package.
|Equipment
|Package name
|Price
|1x Smart Hub, 1x yellow siren, 1x motion detector, 1x keypad
|Sync Smart Home Alarm 4 Piece Kit
|£229.00
|1x Smart Hub, 2x motion detectors, 1 x door/window contact sensor, 1x keypad
|Sync Smart Home Alarm 5 Piece Kit
|£220.00
|1x Smart Hub, 1x yellow siren, 2x motion detectors, 1 x door/window contact sensor, 1x keypad
|Sync Smart Home Alarm 6 Piece Kit
|£269.99
|1x Smart Hub, 1x grey siren, 2x motion detectors, 1 x door/window contact sensor, 1x Keypad
|Sync Smart Alarm 6 Piece Kit with Grey Siren
|£269.99
|1x Smart Hub, 1x yellow live siren, 1x yellow dummy siren, 2x motion detectors, 2x door/window contact sensors, 1x keypad, 1x remote key fob
|Sync Smart Home Alarm 9 Piece Kit
|£349.99
|1x Smart Hub, 1x yellow live siren, 1x yellow dummy siren, 2x motion detectors, 2x door/window contact sensors, 1x Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera, 1x keypad, 2x Alarm Stickers
|Sync Home Security System 9 Piece Kit
|£349.99
|1x Smart Hub, 1x yellow live siren, 1x yellow dummy siren, 2x motion detectors, 2x door/window contact sensors, 1x keypad 1x smoke detector, 1x Smart plug
|Sync Smart Home Alarm 10 Piece Kit
|£400.00
|1x Smart Hub, 1x yellow live siren, 1x yellow dummy siren, 3x motion detectors, 2x door/window contact sensors, 1x Full HD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera 1x All-in-One Indoor/Outdoor Camera, 1x keypad, 2x alarm stickers
|Sync Home Security System 11 Piece Kit
|£499.99
|1x Smart Hub, 1x yellow live siren, 5x motion detectors, 4x door/window contact sensors, 1x All-in-One Indoor/Outdoor Camera, 1x keypad, 1x remote key fob
|Sync Smart Home Alarm 14 Piece Kit
|£550.00
|1x HSA Alarm Hub, 1x live siren, 1x dummy siren, 1x remote keypad, 2x PIR motion detectors, 1x door/ window contact, batteries and fixings
|Yale HSA6610 Wireless App Enabled Alarm
|£190.00
Motion Detector: There is at least one motion detector in each Yale smart alarm kit. They are wireless and cover a 200 metre range from the Smart Hub, notifying you immediately via the app if any movement is detected. You can install it yourself, it integrates with voice assistants, and you can add as many motion detectors as you’d like to your smart home system – aside from the EF and SR Yale alarm series.
Keypad: There is also a Yale Sync keypad for each smart system alarm set. These allow you to arm and disarm your alarm using your four-digit code or a fob, if purchased. It’s wireless for up to 200 metres from your Smart Hub, and you can add as many keypads as you’d like around your home for convenience.
Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera: If you want to keep a closer eye on things indoors, this camera lets you live stream full HD 1080p footage from anywhere via the app, which you can record if you have an SD card; there’s 10-metre night vision too. You’ll get sound detection alerts and be able to have two-way conversations and/or trigger the siren. Plus, it’s end-to-end encrypted for enhanced security.
All-in-One Camera: This indoor/outdoor camera features in the 11- and 14-piece Yale Smart Alarm Kits, but you can also add it to your order for £89.99 if you want to boost a more basic set-up. It runs off a power cable, which may put some people off if you want to keep it totally wireless, but it features a 1080p camera with a 110-degree viewing angle and 10-metre infrared night vision, with recordings saved automatically. If movement is detected, you will receive a notification, while there is even an integrated siren (80db) and spotlight (160 lumens), both of which can be activated as a deterrent. You can stream footage through the app and make use of the two-way talk for deliveries when you’re not home.
Door/window contact: At least one contact sensor features in every package apart from the four-piece kit, but they can be added on for £29.99. Simply fix them to any doors or windows acting as main entry points and receive notifications through the app if and when triggered.
Yale external battery-powered siren: Any Yale siren included in the pre-made kits will be the battery-powered option, although you can buy a mains-powered siren with a battery backup if you prefer. It’s weather resistant and features a 104db siren that’s loud enough to notify neighbours in the event you don’t have any signal to receive a notification on your phone when you’re away from home. The alarm range is 30 metres and installation is available for just the siren rather than the entire smart home kit for £199.99.
Yale gets four out of five stars on Trustpilot, with positive reviews giving the company top marks for customer service. On Amazon, Yale scores highly too, with the nine-piece kit donning 4.5 out of five stars and top marks for ease of use, followed swiftly by positive ratings for motion detection, installation and Alexa integration — all key measures of home security greatness.
Less impressed reviews remarked on some finer product details that could do with revising, such as length and types of cables for the cameras and door sensor alignment, as well as some tech issues and difficulty using the app, with users wanting clearer instructions. Some also felt some of Yale’s products were overpriced. The company tends to reply to negative comments, showing it takes customer feedback seriously.
“I had ordered the wrong door/window contacts for my Yale alarm, and the helpline dealt with my problem immediately by sending me a return label. My money was refunded to my bank. The correct ones were ordered and received within a few days. Brilliant service. Thank you.”
“All the kit seems well made and good quality. The app works well. However, the supplied instructions are incomplete, and printable manuals are difficult or impossible to find. The email and phone support is good, but 99 per cent of the problems could be avoided if a printed manual was available for reference. My system is now working as it should and I’m happy with it. I’m a skilled electrician with 50 years’ experience.”
“I bought this together with three sensors and a keyfob. [It] was relatively easy to set up. The alarm works well and I am glad I purchased it. A few things to note. The instructions are basic and mainly picture-based, so not useful when things go differently. I set the alarm and activated the siren. On disarming, I noticed an amber light had illuminated on the control panel. There was no explanation about this online other than the battery could be low. Yale help pages failed to load on my Android phone. So after uninstalling the sensors and restarting the process, the amber light was still on. Eventually, I managed to find the support site for Yale. I emailed them and got a reply the same day. The fix was easy… The amber light went off! Apart from the basic instructions, the alarm system is good. It works well with the keypad, keyfob and with the app. Happy so far.”
“The options for entry zones/part arming mean you can’t have, for example, a PIR that is part of the home omit group and also trigger an entry timer. Thus when you enter, if a PIR is covering the entry point and is set to home omit, it will immediately trigger the alarm even though the door contact has set the entry timer. This aspect is a very poor design, and not well thought out. It would be so easy to fix with a small upgrade, allowing another option on the settings. The key fobs are poorly marked – it is very hard to see which button is the disarm button as opposed to the part arm button. A little white paint! Other than that it does its job.”
The Yale Home app allows you to control several aspects of your smart home security system, including:
We’ve put the spotlight on three of Yale’s best smart alarm packages, considering their different components, costs and smart features to recommend them for different types of homes.
The four-piece system is a great starter kit for Yale and very budget friendly, too. Complete with the essential Smart Hub and Keypad for quick arming and disarming, as well as a motion sensor – ideal in an open-plan space – and a siren to alert neighbours should there be an intrusion, you’ve got the basics covered, inside and out.
If you’re out and about most of the time, you probably want to include a camera in your home security kit. The nine-piece system features the wifi pan and tilt camera, which gives clear footage day and night, with live streaming access and the option to save it (with an SD card) so that, should you miss something when you’re not home, you can quickly get caught up from afar. There are a few different components to this kit, but it’s all managed via the app; and the combination of sensors plus live and dummy sirens could act as a theft deterrent and surrounding neighbours will be alerted should anything out of the norm occur.
This package makes the ideal set-up for large households wanting a more comprehensive home security system. You can arm three rooms plus a front and back door/window with the sensors, while you can monitor indoor spaces and the outside of your property with the two cameras included. This package also comes with the dummy siren, so you can signal to potential intruders that you have an alarm system in place, which acts as a deterrent in itself.
Ranking up there with other notable brands in home security, Yale Smart Alarm systems are worth a try for homes big and small, so long as you are happy to self-monitor. During our research, we found costs will quickly add up for larger homes, as you’ll want to make sure all areas are covered with cameras and numerous sensors. Next, although simple to use for most, some reviews imply Yale is more for the tech savvy, so bear that in mind – if you’re not good with using apps or voice assistants, it might not be the one for you.
In terms of customer service, our researchers had a pleasant experience. It took less than five minutes to get through to someone, who was clued up about the Yale products themselves and how the systems worked. One representative told us that although the sensors aren’t specifically pet-friendly, it’s easy to part-arm the system, showing Yale’s home security systems can be tailored to your needs.
When asked about the longevity of Yale smart alarm systems, the customer service advisor our researcher spoke to noted they should last if well taken care of. Faulty items come under warranty, and there is a Yale Alarm Servicing option available for £199.99 to check if your system is in good condition. Mostly wireless (aside from the hub and cameras), with a modern aesthetic (for those concerned with their interiors), well connected and easy to customise as suits your lifestyle is how we would sum up Yale’s alarm systems.
Overall score: ★★★★