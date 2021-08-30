Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked off Tower Bridge in London on Monday afternoon, using a van and a caravan to stop traffic from passing.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the disruption in a series of tweets.

"In the last couple of moments, protesters have blocked Tower Bridge. Activists are using a van and a caravan to obstruct the road," the force wrote at 2:40pm.

"Officers were on scene almost immediately. We are working with City Police to get traffic moving again. Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption."