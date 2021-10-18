Greta Thunberg is tapping into her family’s musical side, as she Rickrolled and danced to “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley at the Climate Live concert.

The climate activist showed off her moves in the capital of Stockholm during the concert, one of several gigs taking place around the world to “unite people and reach the majority who aren’t currently engaged in the [climate] crisis”.

Greta told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet: “At the end of the day, we are just teenagers fooling around with each other, not just the angry kids the media often portrays us as”.