Video footage shows Louisiana residents seeking to rebuild after Hurricane Ida as they face no power and lack of water.

France 24’s Eric Pape reports from Houma and New Orleans, Louisiana, where sweltering heat is fueling an already tense situation with families attempting to rebuild lost homes.

One person died during the storm with the number likely to grow and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said: “The systems we depended on to save lives and protect our city did just that and we are grateful, but there is so much more work to be done”.