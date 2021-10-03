The active volcano on La Palma continues to spew more lava as authorities warn of "intensifying" dramatic activity.

Last week, the Cumbre Vieja volcano blew open two more fissures, sending streaks of fiery red and orange molten rock down towards the sea.

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the Spanish Canary Island since the initial eruption on 19 September and so far, 80 million cubic metres of lava have been emitted from the volcano, which last erupted in 1971.