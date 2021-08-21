A state of emergency has been declared in a Canadian town as the Caldor Fire continues to rage.

The wildfire near Ladysmith prompted Cowichan Valley Regional District to declare a state of local emergency.

A shocked cabin owner captured the flames ravaging a forest.

He told Spectee he was left surprised by how fast the blaze was advancing before soon finding himself becoming surrounded by the fire a few miles he

Firefighters continue to battle for containment of the Caldor Fire, which ignited last weekend, and had charred at least 73,415 acres, more than 110 square miles, as of Friday morning.