A thermal camera recorded Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting again.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the volcano on Hawaii's big island created a new lava lake at its summit amid the eruption.

Footage, recorded by a thermal webcam, captures the fresh lava breaking the darkness and eradiating purple and red light as it's expelled from the volcano's cone.

Volcanic gas emits from the cone as the lava meets the air.

The agency said the eruption, which began around 3:20 pm local time, was within the Halemaumau crater atop Kilauea.