A WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in the works at Disney Plus, according to reports.

Variety claim that Hahn will be reprising her role as Agatha Harkness in the series, which is being described as a “dark comedy”.

Her character was a fan favourite of the original series and Hahn's performance was often lauded on social media.

WandaVision, which premiered in January, was also the first live-action Marvel Disney Plus series and went on to be nominated for 23 Emmys.