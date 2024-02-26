Alexei Navalny hits out at “corrupt officials” living in London who allegedly help Russian leader Vladimir Putin hide money, this never-before-seen interview shows.

The interview, filmed four years before Navalny died in a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, has been acquired by Sky News.

In the interview, Putin’s biggest critic talks about his hope for a better future for his country.

The interview, filmed in February 2020, was part of an unaired documentary series, After The Fall, directed by Matthew Torne and produced by Andrew Duncan.