Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on voting rights at MLK memorial

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are delivering remarks on voting rights as they observe the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington DC.

The memorial, where they will speak, features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of the civil rights leader, along with 14 quotes from King.

Its official dedication date is 28 August 2011 - the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in - but the ceremony was postponed to October of that year due to Hurricane Irene.

