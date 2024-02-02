Crane lifts spa from Captain Tom’s daughter’s Bedfordshire home

A crane lifted the spa pool out of an unauthorised building that is being demolished at the home of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter on Friday, 2 January.

The tub, hooked up to chains, was hoisted through the open roof of the building which had been removed earlier in the week.

The removal comes three years after the death of Sir Tom on 2 February, 2021.

Workers had arrived at the property in Bedfordshire on Tuesday, removing the roof the next day.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, lost an appeal against an order to remove the Captain Tom Foundation Building on the grounds of their property after a hearing in October.