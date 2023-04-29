Black smoke engulfs sky after suspected drone attack on Crimea oil depot

Footage shows a huge fire raging in Crimea, after four oil tanks were hit by a Ukrainian 'drone strike' in the early hours of this morning (29 April).

The fuel hub is located in the annexed naval port Sevastopol, and it's reported that over 1,000 square feet is up in flames following 'two loud explosions'.

At least 18 firefighting teams are working to keep the blaze under control.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

