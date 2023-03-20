Moment Second World War anti-ship mine blown up by Croatian authorities

Authorities in Croatia have destroyed a huge anti-ship mine from the Second World War that was buried in the seabed near a key northern Adriatic Sea port.

Local authorities in the port of Rijeka sounded emergency sirens early on Sunday (19 March) to mark the start of the operation, after evacuating some parts of the city.

The mine had to be moved further away from shore before emergency teams could perform the controlled detonation.

Footage shows the moment of the explosion, which sent water high into the air.

