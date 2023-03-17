Met Police has a problem, Dominic Raab says ahead of Casey report

The Metropolitan Police has a “problem”, Dominic Raab has said ahead of the publication of the Casey review into the force.

Baroness Casey’s report, due to be published on Tuesday (21 March), is an independent review of culture and standards of behaviour at the UK’s largest police force following “grave levels of public concern following the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer and other deeply troubling incidents.”

“The thing to do is to own that problem, take it, tackle it head on,” the deputy prime minister and justice secretary told LBC

