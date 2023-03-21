Protesters shout Trump is ‘guilty’ ahead of anticipated indictment

Protesters gathered in New York City to call for the arrest of Donald Trump on Tuesday 21 March, ahead of his anticipated indictment.

Massive signs reading “Trump is guilty” and “no one is above the law” were held by a group of people outside the district attorney’s office.

A New York grand jury investigating the former US president over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment.

