Five things we learnt from Stormy Daniels’ interview with Piers Morgan

Stormy Daniels sat down with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan to discuss Donald Trump’s arrest in a bombshell interview that aired on Thursday evening (6 April).

Mr Trump appeared in court this week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment he is accused of making to Daniels in 2016 via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence.

During the discussion, Ms Daniels made a number of explosive revelations, including her reaction to seeing Mr Trump’s arrest, where her political allegiance lies and the threats she has suffered as a result of their history.

Here are five things we learnt from the interview.

