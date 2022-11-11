Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng told Liz Truss to ‘slow down’ on mini-Budget reforms

Kwasi Kwarteng, the former chancellor, claims he urged Liz Truss to “slow down” her radical economic reforms.

The pair’s disastrous mini-Budget caused huge issues for the UK economy and played a part in forcing Ms Truss to resign as prime minister after just weeks in the job.

“I said after the mini-Budget, because we were going so fast, we were going at breakneck speed, that we should slow down,” Mr Kwarteng revealed.

“She said ‘well I’ve only got two years’ and I said ‘you’ll have two months if you carry on like that.’”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.