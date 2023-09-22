Jump to content

South Carolina man goes viral for candid interview about crashed F35 jet

00:33

Oliver Browning | 1695391049

South Carolina man recreates ‘screech’ of F-35 fighter jet crash in viral interview

A South Carolina man has gone viral for an amusing interview with a local news station after he claimed to have heard an F-35 jet crash close to his home.

The fighter jet crashed on Sunday 17 September after a malfunction prompted the pilot to eject over Charleston and land in a residential backyard not far from Charleston International Airport.

“I was in the bathroom taking a shave, and I heard a screeching,” local man Randolph White explained of the incident.

He then re-created the noise he heard, screaming to the camera.

“I thought, what in the world is this?” he added, saying he also heard a big boom.

