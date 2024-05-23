Labour MP voices support for Jeremy Corbyn standing as independent in Islington North

Labour MP John McDonnell has said Jeremy Corbyn would still have “a lot of very personal support” if he stood as an Independent in Islington North.

Mr McDonnell, MP for Hayes and Harlington, said he is still hoping leader Sir Keir Starmer will have a “Damascene conversation” and allows Corbyn to run as a Labour candidate.

Mr McDonnell made his comments on the ITV Peston show on Wednesday (22 May), just hours after prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a snap general election will take place on 4 July.