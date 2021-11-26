Masked gunman ‘pretends to litter pick before shooting dead father in front of wife and son’

A gunman wearing a latex face mask and posing as a litter picker while carrying out reconnaissance stalks a house days before shooting dead a father-of-one in front of his wife and son.

Anis Hemissi, a 24-year-old Swedish-Tunisian national, dons the disguise while scoping the outside of Flamur Beqiri’s southwest London home.

Hemissi is accused of shooting Mr Beqiri on his driveway on Christmas Eve 2019 as part of a bitter feud between rival Swedish criminal gangs.

In the clip, he appears to look at the Battersea house while walking past before returning dressed as a street cleaner.

