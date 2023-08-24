Watch: Landslide destroys homes in India after heavy monsoon rain

A huge landslide destroyed homes in India after heavy monsoon rains on Thursday, 24 August.

Footage shows multi-storey properties crumbling as the mudslide struck Anni, a town in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh state.

Initial reports indicated that there was no loss of life because the buildings were evacuated a few days previously due to the increase in risk from the wet weather.

Emergency responders from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were sent out to search for those feared trapped in the landslide.