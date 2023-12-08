Watch: Intruder floods winery cellar with 5,000 gallons of wine

A masked intruder flooded a winery’s cellar with 5,000 gallons of wine.

The suspect is seen entering Sparkman Cellars in Woodinville, Washington, before walking through the building and heading back to where the wine is produced.

Minutes later, the person starts draining two tanks full of white wine, spilling the alcohol on the production floor.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on 22 November.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the perpetrator accessed the faciltiy through an employee entrance using a code.

An investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made.