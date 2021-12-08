Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs as Covid restrictions rumours swirl

Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, in what is expected to be an intense session as the Christmas party scandal continues to unfold.

The government is also reported to be considering a change to Covid guidance and could soon announce the imposition of Plan B measures.

Mr Starmer, the Labour leader, is expected to lay into the prime minister over the latest Downing Street scandal and will also likely focus his attack on the tightening of restrictions, suggesting Mr Johnson will be in for an awkward afternoon.

Sign up to our newsletters here.