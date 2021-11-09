Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive in Paris ahead of their five-day-long stay during her first European trip as the vice president.

Ms Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and honour American troops on the eve of Veterans Day.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden met with Macron and his wife, Brigitte in Italy last week.

It comes after French-U.S. relations hit a rough patch in September over a nuclear submarine deal with Australia.

The French foreign minister claimed his country had been “stabbed in the back”.

