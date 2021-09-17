A group of machete-wielding robbers were arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase while live-streaming their crime.

Footage released by Kent Police shows officers bringing the getaway vehicle to a controlled stop, before dragging one of the thieves from the driver’s seat and apprehending him on the side of the A2.

Prior to being arrested, a member of the group live-streamed the attempted escape on this own social media account.

He posted a video of the trio driving recklessly through north west Kent, running multiple red lights and swerving into oncoming traffic.