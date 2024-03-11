Lee Anderson’s friend ‘regrets’ Ashfield MP’s defection to Reform UK

A friend of Lee Anderson said he “regrets” the Ashfield MP’s decision to defect to Reform UK from the Conservative Party.

Speaking on Politics Live on Monday, 11 March, following the announcement, Tory MP Danny Kruger said he believed it was wrong for the whip to have been removed from Anderson after his remarks about Sadiq Khan and declared: “Today is a wake-up call for us as a party.”

It came after Mr Anderson held a press conference with Reform UK leader Richard Tice in which he claimed his parents “could not vote for him” if he stayed in the Tory party.