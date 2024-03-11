Lee Anderson criticised Reform UK weeks before defecting from the Conservative Party, declaring the party “leaves the door open for Sir Keir Starmer to get into Number 10 and undo all the hard work we’ve tried to do so far.”

On 2 January, the Ashfield MP said Richard Tice’s part “is not the answer”.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Richard, but knock on doors in Ashfield and nobody’s ever heard of him,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson announced his move on Friday, 11 March.

It marks his third political party membership in six years, having first supported Labour before defecting to the Tories.