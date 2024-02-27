Nick Ferrari cut a Tory minister’s interview short after he refused to say whether Lee Anderson’s comments about Sadiq Khan were Islamophobic.

The Ashfield MP received widespread criticism and had the Tory whip suspended after claiming the London mayor is being controlled by “Islamists”.

Mr Anderson has refused to apologise and insisted he will be standing at the next election.

When asked for the third time if Mr Anderson’s comments were Islamophobic, illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said “it was wrong,” prompting Mr Ferrari to curtail the interview.