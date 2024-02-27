Tory MP’s ‘no-go area’ claims criticised by Birmingham bishop

Paul Scully’s remarks about “no-go areas” in London and Birmingham have been criticised by Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo MBE.

The Conservative MP and former minister has apologised for suggesting there are people living in Tower Hamlets who “are fearful for going out” and that locals in Sparkhill have been “concerned” about their “neighbourhoods changing”.

Speaking on Tuesday 27 February, Mr Jaddoo responded to Mr Scully’s comments, calling them “damaging”.

“As far as I’m concerned, stigmatising communities is not a way to make political points,” he told GB News.

“We’re all God’s children and we’re all equal.”