The roof of a lorry was ripped off as the driver attempted to pass under a low bridge in Missouri.

Footage shared by the Kansas City Police Department shows the top of the vehicle being ripped clean off as it nearly topples after getting caught on the structure.

Independence Avenue Bridge is said to be notorious for accidents, with drivers often misjudging how low it is.

The police department confirmed that nobody was injured in the latest incident, joking that the bridge likes to give “flat tops”.

