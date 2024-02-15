Passenger speaks out after maggots found on Delta flight from Amsterdam

A passenger recalled the moment maggots were found on a Delta flight travelling from Amsterdam to Detroit.

The aircraft turned back to the Netherlands on Tuesday, 13 February, when the critters - which had been inside a passenger's suitcase containing rotting fish - fell from the overhead compartment onto passengers.

Philip Schotte, who says he was sitting across the aisle, described how the woman was "trying to kind of fight off these maggots."

Delta said: “We apologise to the customers of Flight 133 AMS-DTW as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag. The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.”