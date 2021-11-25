Man in wheelchair punched and kicked to group by group of attackers in New York

Police are appealing for information after a man in a wheelchair was punched, kicked and dragged to the ground by a group of people in New York.

The NYPD shared footage of the attack on social media and are searching for three men and one woman who assaulted the 39-year-old before stealing his property.

In the video, three people can initially be seen punching the man, before toppling his wheelchair and continuing the assault on the ground.

The assault happened in the early hours of the morning on 8 November, in the Bronx.

