Nicky Campbell tears up and admits he feels ‘broken’ following death of family dog

BBC presenter Nicky Campbell cried and admitted his family is “broken” following the death of their pet dog, Maxwell.

The broadcaster described the 16-year-old’s final moments and revealed how he was given sausages and sirloin steak, before slipping away with his family by his side.

The 62-year-old also spoke to BBC 5 Live listeners about how his dog had changed his life during his show on Thursday (21 March).

He said: “We are so lucky to have found that little, gentle, wonderful soul in this universe.”

“He was an extraordinary, wonderful dog.”