Missile warning rings out over Japan skyline as North Korea launch spy satellite

A warning alert sounds in the Okinawa prefecture of Japan on Tuesday night, reportedly telling residents to: “please take shelter inside buildings or underground,”

The alarm sounded after claims North Korea successfully put its first military spy satellite into orbit on 21 November.

The launch has been condemned worldwide, with the U.S. criticising it as a “brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

South Korea also suspend part of a military agreement signed with North Korea in 2018 after they defied warnings over the launch.