Kim Jong-un celebrates spy satellite launch with daughter

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un took his daughter with him to pose for photos and have supper with his space agency employees, state media showed early Friday.

The events took place after North Korea’s latest rocket launch, which Pyongyang says put a spy satellite into space.

Video from North Korean state television showed a gigantic rocket blasting off on Tuesday night (21 November).

Kim has repeatedly appeared at events with his daughter, and she was shown prominently, sitting next to him at the supper.

North Korean state media’s account of the meal on Thursday also mentioned that Kim’s wife was present, but the official images do not highlight her.