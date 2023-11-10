New York subway passenger attacked by man wielding screwdriver

A man was stabbed with a screwdriver on a subway train at the Columbus Circle station at 59th Street in New York City late Thursday 9 November.

The victim, 61, was wounded on the left side of his face and mouth area. First responderes took him to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who dropped the screwdriver and fled once the train doors opened.

The Columbus Circle station has an NYPD transit bureau district.