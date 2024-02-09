Driver narrowly avoids armed carjacking by smashing suspect’s car

A driver evaded an armed carjacking by smashing into the suspect’s car as he escaped.

The incident occurred at about 1:05am on 27 January in Philadelphia.

The victim was driving when a stolen car stopped at the end of the block and four people got out, with at least one being armed with a gun.

The four attempt to carjack the victim and footage from their dashboard shows the suspects running at him with a gun.

The driver reverses as they run at him, before accelerating past the carjackers, hitting the door of their stolen car and escaping the incident.